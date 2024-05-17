Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan's bail application has been denied by the federal high court in Abuja

The court denied the bail application on the ground that Tigran Gambaryan has the tendency to jump the bail

The federal government counsel argued that Tigran Gambaryan is not only a citizen of the United States but a citizen of Armenian by birth

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the bail application to free an official of the cryptocurrency giant Binance Holdings Limited, Tigran Gambaryan.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the court ruled on Friday, May 17, said Gambaryan, who is currently facing money laundering offences, is likely to jump bail if granted.

Binance Holdings Limited and its executive were arraigned on a five-count charge, in which the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Mark Mordi, the defence counsel in an application, posited that the court is empowered to grant bail to his client and impose conditions to ensure that he is always in court.

Ekele Iheanacho, counsel to the federal government, opposed the bail application filed by Binance, stating that the defendant was a flight risk,

According to the prosecuting counsel, the Binance executive attempted to obtain a new passport, claiming the previous one was stolen. He said the act was suspicious because of the closeness between the time and when his colleague escaped from custody.

He then urged the court not to grant him the request, considering the fact that he was not connected to any community in Nigeria.

His statement reads in part:

“The fact that the passport of the defendant is with the complainant does not guarantee that he will remain in Nigeria because the defendant is not only an American citizen but also an Armenian citizen by birth."

