Davido recently announced another piece of amazing news, an event that happened during his social media break

Amidst all the relaxing and family time the singer had, he also got married to his long-time lover, Chioma

Davido revealed this in an interview with media personality Kie Kie, and he proudly showed off his ring

The dream of millions of fans of Davido has finally come true as the singer is now married to his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi.

OBO revealed this during an interview with media personality, Kie Kie, when he was asked what he was up to during his social media break.

Davido reveals he is finally married Photo credit: @davido

In the middle of recreating his Timeless album, spending family time, chilling, and travelling, Davido found time to change his marital status.

Reactions to Davido's revelation

realwarripikin:

"Awwwww Bless him. When e said I am married ❤️I sooo much love love sha❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

bee.cherrish:

"Is it just me or is davido calm now."

fabsurprise:

"When he said I'm married, my eyes lit up, like Awwwww."

ken_dra_blis:

"I love the sound of “ I’m married “ love is sweet ooh I miss you David."

virtuous:

"Bro, I wan cry. I’m so happy."

princessamirahhh:

"He has officially said he is married. Awww so beautiful to see."

ms_yudee:

"He’s married now. He has been working! Resting. Strategizing! Davido sounds so mature."

temitopearemuofficial:

"He said “I’m married” Awwww"

micomeoflagos:

"It’s the I’m married for me."

ibiletreats:

"@kie_kie__ steady doing the Lords work abeg epp us increase volume on that WE MISS YOU why he gotta starve us that long though it’s good to have him back by the way we de wait for tomorow."

