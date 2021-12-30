Alana Hadid’s biography: age, height, siblings, net worth, boyfriend

Who is Alana Hadid? She is the daughter of Mohammed Hadid, and she is an American fashion designer, model, stylist, entrepreneur, and social media personality. She is also known for being the sister of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Alana Hadid attends the 2019 Wish Gala on 20 November 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Alana Hadid is has a clothing line called La Detresse and a sunglasses brand called Hadid Eyewear. Here are details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Alana Hadid

Alana Hadid Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 July 1985

27 July 1985 Age: 36 years (as of January 2022)

36 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Washington DC, United States

Washington DC, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Religion: Muslim

Muslim Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8''

5'8'' Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid Mother: Mary Butler

Mary Butler Siblings: 4

4 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Alex Stickland

Alex Stickland School: Langley High School

Langley High School University: The University of Arizona, Bond University

The University of Arizona, Bond University Profession: Model, fashion designer, entrepreneur, stylist, social media influencer

Model, fashion designer, entrepreneur, stylist, social media influencer Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @lanzybear

@lanzybear Twitter: @TheLanzyBear

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Alana Hadid's biography

She was born in Washington, DC, and brought up in Los Angeles, California. She is an American national of Palestinian origin. Her mother is Irish-American, and her father is Palestinian.

Alana Hadid's mother, Mary Butler is an artist and entrepreneur. Her father, Mohamed, is a renowned real estate developer. Alana Hadid's parents separated in 1992.

Alana Hadid's age

How old is Alana Hadid? The Instagram celebrity was born on 27 July 1985. As of 2021, Alana Hadid's age is 36 years. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Who are Alana Hadid's siblings?

The fashion model with her dad, mother and Marielle. Photo: @lanzybear

Source: Instagram

The fashion model has four siblings: Marielle, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar. All four siblings are famed models, and they are among the most talked-about celebrity siblings in the world.

Are Marielle and Alana Hadid twins? No, Marielle is the oldest Hadid sibling. Bella and Anwar Hadid are half-siblings of Alana and Marielle on their dad's side.

How is Alana Hadid related to Gigi?

Alana Hadid and Gigi are half-sisters. Alana's mother is Mary Butler, and Gigi's mother is Yolanda Foster. They are both daughters of Mohamed. Gigi Hadid is a professional model and has made over 35 appearances on international Vogue magazine covers.

What is Alana Hadid's religion?

Although the designer herself has never spoken out about her religious views, her younger sisters said that they were Muslim. The Hadids grew up in a Muslim family.

Education

After graduating from Langley High School, she attended The University of Arizona to study political science and government. In 2012, she completed a master's degree in internal relations at Bond University.

Career

The stylist has worked in various organizations in Los Angeles. Between 2007 and 2009, she served as the owner and director of Better Bacon Apparel.

She was a Senior Stylist at a California-based company called Curve Boutique in 2013. She was a senior account manager at Kari Feinstein Public Relations in 2014.

Presently, she is the co-owner of Hadid Eyewear, a handcrafted eyeglasses brand she started with her sister Mariella, and the creative director of La Detresse, a Tie-Dye Knitwear Sensation company.

Other than that, she has gained popularity on Instagram, where she has over 418k followers. She is also active on Twitter, with over 4.5k followers on her account to date.

The fashion designer is also a philanthropist. She is a board member of Make-A-Wish, a foundation that fulfils the dreams of children that suffer from critical illnesses.

Who is Alana Hadid's boyfriend?

Fashion designer and her boyfriend, Alex Stickland. Photo: @lanzybear

Source: Instagram

Who is Alana Hadid's husband? The successful entrepreneur is not married and does not have a husband. However, according to her Instagram post, she is in a relationship with Alex Stickland, a professional chef.

How tall is Alana Hadid?

Alana Hadid's height is 5 feet and 8 inches (178 cm), and she weighs 128 pounds (58 kg).

What is Alana Hadid's net worth?

According to South China Morning Post, the model is worth $1 million. Her source of income can be attributed to earnings from beauty product endorsements on her Instagram, as well as sales of eyeglasses and clothes.

Alana Hadid is an American businesswoman and personal stylist who has worked for various fashion companies in Los Angeles. She comes from a family heavily involved in the fashion industry.

READ ALSO: Pauline Tantot's biography: age, height, weight, twin sister

Legit.ng recently wrote about Pauline Tantot's biography. She is an Instagram star, model, and entrepreneur from France. She is best known for sharing modelling photos on Instagram and for being Mathilde Tantot's twin sister.

Pauline Tantot runs a sportswear line called Popsgym. She is currently dating David Cheri Zecote.

Source: Legit.ng