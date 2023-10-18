Nigerian singer Davido is back in Nigeria, and his loyal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, excitedly welcomed him.

Isreal and the rest of the crew hung around and immediately Davido appeared at the entrance; the logistics manager went flat on the ground

Isreal's reaction to seeing his boss has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with most people commending his loyalty

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his loyal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, sparked reactions with a video.

The Unavailable crooner finally flew into the country after welcoming his twins in the US, and Isreal excitedly received him.

Isreal excitedly welcomes Davido back home Photo credit: @isrealdmw/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The logistics manager stood with the crew and hailed their boss before he descended. The moment Davido appeared by the entrance of the private jet, Isreal went flat on the ground.

After getting up, he immediately hugged Davido, and the singer shared a playful moment with him with smiles on their faces.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Isreal's video

The video got people sharing different opinions, read some comments sighted below:

theelifeofjessica:

"Lol i pray that God keeps him for David. He really makes him smile lol"

veevogee:

"Love of Money is the root of all evil. But you see poverty, that one na evil forest."

neo_officiall_:

"Isreal is a m@n and needs to start acting like one. He can't keep embarrass!ng himself and his family like this all the time. Davido should try and put a stop to it please, it has gone on for so long. We know Davido is his helper but this habit of always prostrating, kneeling or rolling on the floor needs to stop."

sky_bambae:

"When I saw the caption "see Israel" I couldn't find him.. but my mind just say, wait he go soon lay down for ground and yes I found him"

chitherealtor:

"Some people will not understand the importance of humility and loyalty. It opens doors easily."

kennedyexcel:

"Israel I see you If Israel no dey there to hype him oga that’s means the video is incomplete."

jerry_ibs:

"He loves Davido like he's his girlfriend "

