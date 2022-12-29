There has been a rise in relationship crashes among prominent figures in the country, especially in the entertainment industry

While many of those affected have moved on, there are still cases where some celebrities still call out their ex-lovers

Lately Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been throwing shades at her former husband Olakunle Churchill, who has chosen to remain silent

Moving on from a past relationship or marriage could be hard to handle for many including celebrities.

In 2022, there was a high rate of popular relationships and marriages crashing, and while some have moved on with their lives, there are others who have repeatedly continued to shade and go as far as dragging their ex-partners who have chosen to remain silent and not respond.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at celebrities who have remained silent despite being dragged by their ex-partners.

1. Olakunle Churchill

Popular actress Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill got married in 2015 and welcomed their son King Andre in 2016. However, the union was shortlived as the couple divorced in 2017.

While Churchill has moved on and is now married to Gambian-born actress, Rosy Meurer, Tonto continues to drag him even though he has chosen to remain mute and not reply.

In December 2022, Tonto Dikeh in a cryptic post via her IG page pointed out that those who laughed at her when she confessed that she married and fed a mini man, her ex Olakunle Churchill and his mum are now fighting for the same reason.

While Olakunle didn't respond to her shade (and still has not) his cousin Gbemi Adesioye, however, engaged Tonto in a heated exchange.

Tonto was later advised to move on with her life, but she went on to address her critics, stressing that no one could shame her from telling her story.

2. Skiibii

Earlier in 2022, Nigerian singer Skiibii and actress Dorcas Fapson sparked relationship rumours online after sharing loved-up videos of themselves rocking matching outfits like couples.

Fast forward to October 2022, Dorcas took to social media to drag Skiibii where she revealed he could not afford the flashy lifestyle he was living.

In another dig at the singer, the actress said she was the breadwinner in the relationship and went on to accuse him of being a liar and a cheat.

In Dorcas' words:

“I was the one feeding him. I bought him that Fendi. I flew him to Zanzibar. All that boy did was lie and cheat."

While Skiibii didn't respond to any of Dorcas' claims about him, the actress in reaction to his newly acquired Mercedes Benz Maybach said he was lying about the whip.

In December during a chat with Toke Makinwa, Dorcas said she was jazzed and now her eyes are clearly open to see well.

3. Burna Boy

After dating publicly for close to three years, Burna Boy and British rapper Stefflon Don went their separate ways.

However, in November 2022, Stefflon Don, in a caption of the video, she shared subtly referred to Burna Boy as a ‘mummy’s boy,' which sparked reactions from many.

Burna Boy, however, didn't respond to her shade but went on to advise her to move on.

4. Skales' wife

In October, Nigerian rapper Skales, after urging people to marry kind partners, took to social media to call out his wife Precious for fake mourning his mum's death as he said she didn't show care in real life.

In another post in November, Skales sparked reactions after he dropped a track to diss his estranged wife where he described her as the devil, among other things.

Skales rapped:

“Never thought I would be married to the devil, my life is like a movie, that ish is on another level.”

As of the time of this article, Skales' estranged wife is yet to respond to his shades.

