Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale is currently in a celebratory mood as she clocked 59 on Monday, December, 26 and officially commenced her countdown to the big 60.

As expected, the internet has been flooded with pictures, videos and beautiful notes specially dedicated to the actress who has warmed her way into the hearts of new-generation cinema lovers.

Inspiring story of Sola Sobowale.

However, for many who have only come to rediscover and appreciate this thespian recently, it is important to cast a look at the past and explore her reemergence in the movie industry.

How it all started

For old-school Nollywood lovers, Sola Sobowale is a name that ignites interest in the offerings of home videos or soap operas airing on television. A thorough performer and entertainer, Sobowale embodied her role as Toyin Tomato in Wale Adenuga’s Oh Father! Oh Daughter! so much so that she would eventually become one and the same with the name of the character.

Born on December 26, 1965, to parents who were both teachers, Sobowale's interests were completely different from that of her parents who wanted her to trail the same path as them. The actress would complete her primary and secondary education, and eventually, gain admission to study music at the prestigious University of Ibadan.

However, a burning interest in the arts led Sobowale to switch gears from the offerings of music to theatre arts, all with the help of her brother-in-law, Tunji Oyelana (Sura Di Tailor).

The actress would go on to make her debut in popular productions like Village Headmaster, Mirror in The Sun and a handful of stage productions including playwright Femi Osanfisan’s Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again.

With the introduction of home video, Sobowale continued to gather momentum in the movie industry and that was when she snagged a spot in the popular film, Asewo To Re Mecca, in which she acted alongside namesake Toyin Adegbola, colleague Adebayo Salami among others.

A long hiatus from acting

Shortly after the powerful self-produced 2010 film, Ohun Oko Somida, Sobowale’s presence in the movie scene began to dwindle with the actress only showing her face in select projects. What would follow was a lengthy 15 years hiatus that was riddled with ungodly speculations before the hasty conclusion that the actress had hung her boots, and relocated abroad for greener pastures.

However, the rumours were only put to during Sobowale’s press runs for new generation filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba’s Wedding Party.

In a 2017 interview with Premium Times, the actress revealed that her hiatus from the industry became necessary because she had to cater for her kids.

“I left Nollywood to take care of my children; children are not asked to be born so when you have them, you must take care of them. I couldn’t do two things at a time, meaning I couldn’t face my career and carry out my responsibility as a mother,” Sobowale said.

In a more recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Sobowale revealed that she initially left the kids abroad but had a change of mind after a visit that made her see them in an entirely different light. According to her, the motherly touch wasn’t there anymore and she had to make the choice of picking family over career.

With her sacrifice as a mother driven to a reasonable point, Sobowale’s children would eventually encourage her to go back to her day one love –acting.

Return to Nollywood

With the blessings of her children to start acting again, Sobowale returned to Nigeria from the UK and her first audition was that of Ebony Life’s The Wedding Party.

Media mogul Mo Abudu was charting a new course in the male-dominated entertainment industry and by her side was music video director, Kemi Adetiba, who was also testing new waters as a movie director. Like a match made in heaven, both Adetiba and Abudu knew Sobowale was the perfect cast for the role of a typical African mother preparing for her daughter’s wedding.

In a 2021 New Telegraph interview, Sobowale said:

“Kemi made me stronger, Kemi believed in me. I’ve been around for a while. You know you can do something, but you were never given the chance. I never met Kemi Adetiba before; I came from the UK for an audition for Wedding Party. She auditioned me, I got the role. After the Wedding Party, I got a call.

Sobowale’s outstanding performance in The Wedding Party laid the groundwork for an even more defining character that would solidify her place as one of the nation’s finest thespians by all ramifications.

In 2018, Adetiba released her first Netflix series, King of Boys, with Sobowale shattering existing narratives of what a supervillain should be. Her character as Eniola Salami, the literal king of boys, sparked conversations in the movie community, but more importantly, placed her on the speed dial of new school producers and directors in Nollywood.

Since the release of the political thriller, Sobowale has gone on to work with the likes of Kunle Afolayan on Anikulapo, and more recently Asake Alamala in Funke Akindele’s December release—Battle on Buka Street.

There truly is no stopping this icon as she is back for good!

