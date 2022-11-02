Popular Nigerian rapper, Skales, has continued to open up about his failed marriage on social media

In a recent development, the music star revealed a diss track for his ex-wife and described her as a devil

After Skales shared the music snippet online, Nigerians on social media called him childish and blasted him

Popular Nigerian rapper, Skales, caused a huge buzz on social media after he released a track to diss his estranged wife, Precious.

Taking to his Instagram story, the music star shared a snippet of the song where he described her as the devil among other things.

Rapper Skales calls his wife a devil in new diss track. photos: @skales

Source: Instagram

He rapped:

“Never thought I would be married to the devil, my life is like a movie, that ish is on another level”.

After Skales posted the music snippet online, it went viral and drew a series of reactions from Nigerians.

See the clip below:

Nigerians blast Skales as he calls estranged wife a devil in new diss track

A number of Nigerians took to social media to react to Skales’ diss track for his ex-wife. While many of them called him childish, others blasted him. Read some of their comments below:

rhodasgrill:

"The things that happen behind close doors …. Hmmmmm"

shapeessentials:

"What sort of childish behavior is this? Na wa o."

onlychefhalima:

"Omo guy don’t be childish, if you are going to get a divorce be matured about it"

benbills007:

"Very sensitive generation...Small thing dem don rush come internet to talk about their private life, smh."

seun_dreams:

"When y’all done to let us know the full gist… until then love, light & brimstone ‍"

rosythrone:

"The way people we vowed to spend our lives with just turn to enemy all of a sudden is really shocking."

sisiekoimportation_logistics:

"Are you sure you're not the devil like this? Cos what you're doing is one of the attributes of the devil. Even the babe you dey call names , mourned your late mum and you bashed her, she did not reply and now you're releasing a whole track to troll her again. When they say pray before you choose a partner, it's not only for church and eye service sake, it's for God to choose the right person for you. Meanwhile , no marriage is perfect, when you understand this, then you start seeing your partner as your own flaw that you need to work on. Stop pointing fingers and stop displaying your disability."

abena_korlekie_:

"Those saying this guy should rest, I hope if it was the lady that came out y’all will give her this same energy you are giving the guy!!!"

home_solutions_ng:

"Na who wear shoe know where e dey pain am."

Skales calls out wife for mourning his late mum

Shortly after crying out over his mental health and urging people to marry kind partners, Skales has affirmed that there is something going on with his marriage.

The singer in a post which has now gone viral called out his wife Precious for fake mourning the death of his mum instead of showing care in real life.

He continued by instructing her to take down her emotional post, and stop doing things for social media to see.

Source: Legit.ng