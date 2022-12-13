An ongoing drama between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s cousin has gone viral

In a recent clap back to the draggings from her ex-husband’s cousin, Tonto said she would not be used to revive a brand

The actress’ comment has stirred mixed reactions from netizens with waiting to see how the drama would end

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular Nigerian actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh is currently making headlines after she responded to the draggings of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s cousin, Gbemi Adesioye.

This comes after Gbemi had taken to her social media timeline to slam Tonto over a comment she made about Olakunle.

Tonto Dikeh says she wouldn't be used to revive a brand. Credit: @tontodikeh @olakunlechurchill @gbemiaadesioye

Source: Instagram

Tonto in a response via her Instastory stated that she wouldn’t be used to revive a brand that only exists because of her power and influence.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“It is politics O’clock. It not easy being a hardworking successful single mum. And then combining it with politics is a whole lot of work. So I’m choosing to stay focused. With that been said: I would not be pushed into reviving a brand that only exist because of my power/influence. Let the culprits deny then I’ll be ready… I said what I said. The Goal is ahead… Never behind”.

See their exchange below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

_deagram:

"Lol starve the distractions and feed your focus on what matters the most. ."

_sheis.lola:

"So are we back to see this series on the internet once again? ."

viola_concept:

"This movie again ? Which episode we deh now ? I hv lost count oo."

hiebywhumey:

"Omo! Whala for who no get sub ooooo."

madritix_:

"Exactly let the culprit deny it, let’s wait till then, which be cousin abeg abeg, that cousin was never in their marriage, she has no say in this she should keep quiet ."

petiteonyii:

"One thing about Tonto. She must say something MUST!"

iam_horpeyhemi:

"Another drama loading If I leave social media make I bend ."

nnenna_blinks_:

"We bring it back again. The remix ."

Tonto Dikeh shares cryptic post

In an earlier report via Legit.ng, Tonto Dikeh made her fans happy with what seemed to be a comeback of her old self.

The mum of one via a post pointed out that those who laughed at her when she confessed that she married and fed a mini man, her ex Olakunle Churchill and his mum are now fighting for the same reason.

Tonto then advised people to be delicate and never laugh at disappointments because it's not theirs.

Source: Legit.ng