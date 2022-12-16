DJ and media personality Dorcas Fapson aka Ms DSF, after weeks of trolling her ex Skiibii, has finally opened up on the relationship

On Toke Makinwa's podcast, DSF revealed that dating Skiibii was one of her biggest mistakes this year as she wasn't in love

The DJ also added that compared to what happened, she has been nice about dragging the singer

Ms DSF has dated other people and she has never talked badly about them or dragged them on social media.

However, Skiibii's case is different because the DJ made it clear that what happened between them was bigger than her almost constant callouts.

Nigerians react as Ms DSF opens up on dating Skiibii Photo credit: @ms_dsf/@skiibii

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Toke Makinwa, DSF revealed that her biggest L (mistake or mess up) this year was dating Skiibii.

On if she was in love, DSF revealed that she was jazzed and now her eyes are clearly open to see well.

She also added that they had no business dating in the first place, and she had no idea what exactly happened.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to DSF's video

praisemcneil:

"Make this girl rest Abeg."

blackjustgotpaid:

"Skiibii has not said anything."

ollydeei:

"He shatter her heart"

wtmg_wdbm:

"This toke dey very wicked , somethings tell me say , she just wan make the girl dey mumu her self."

pretty_rose935:

"This girl can’t get over this boy."

_glassesrepublic_:

"Alaye go rest. Bfast dy pain sha."

capitalmrjosh:

"Skibiiiiii still de ignore am because, that’s how star do!!! "

mhiz_blizzz:

"Just dey play skiibii nor send u again ooo the guy is living his best life."

oladimej.i:

"This girl won’t get over this thing, skiibii big boy he chop clean mouth sharps "

Nigerians drag Ms DSF as Skiibii buys Maybach

Singer Skiibii became the proud owner of a new Maybach, and he took to social media to let the world know.

The musician showed off the fine details of the black car, which has a lush red interior.

Skiibii proudly posed with his car at what seemed to be the automobile shop where he purchased it.

While many sent congratulatory messages to Skiibii, others could not help but call out his ex, Ms DSF.

Source: Legit.ng