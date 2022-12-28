Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has indirectly shaded a Twitter user, @butterbabe, following her analysis of some celebrity unions

The lady in a series of tweets made claims about the unions of Dominic, Mercy Johnson, Paul Okoye and Rosy Meurer

Taking to her Twitter page, Dominic clamped down on the lady while noting that she was spewing lies at a time when she should be celebrating the festive season

A Twitter user, @butterbabe, stirred mixed reactions on social media after making some claims about the unions of popular celebrities.

The lady claimed Rita Dominic started dating her husband, Fidelis Anosike, when he was still married to his wife.

She also claimed actress Rosy Meurer was dating Olakunle Churchill when he was still married to Tonto Dikeh.

Rita Dominic claps back at Twitter lady. Photo: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

@butterbabe claimed Mercy Johnson was also dating her husband, Prince Odi, at a time when he was still married to his wife. She went on to make claims about Paul Okoye’s current relationship.

See screenshots of her tweet below:

Shortly after the post was shared, Dominic took to her Twitter page with a post in which she indirectly clamped down on @butterbabe’s claims.

The actress wrote:

“People are celebrating the birth of Christ while this guttersnipe is on twitter making up terrible lies to feed gullible people.”

See her tweet below:

Social media users react

@fenabod said:

"Ma, you have unfortunately given that post publicity. You'll have to work harder to prove him wrong now. Best luck."

@itzyoungabi said:

"No mind then auntie Rita. Enjoy your holidays Mama."

@noble1discover said:

"While Reading it, you will notice all the loopholes. Just a badly written script ."

@love_ibanga said:

"Ignore and continue your celebrations. I made a tweet few days ago that there are people who have never experienced live or happiness reasons why they are always unhappy. These type of people will do anything to make others unhappy too."

