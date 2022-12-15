Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has continued to throw shades at her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill despite appeals for her to move on

In a response to critics, Tonto Dikeh stressed that no one can shame her from speaking about her story

According to the actress, no one can tell a woman to move on from a man she dumped, a statement which has stirred reactions

Popular actress and politician Tonto Dikeh continues to make headlines with her shades at her former husband, Olakunle Churchill.

In a recent statement via her Instagram page, the actress addressed critics who are asking her to move on as she stressed that no one can shame her from telling her story.

Tonto stated that no one can tell a woman to move on from a man she dumped in the past

Sharing the post on IG, the actress added a caption that read:

”Everyone is wiser when it is not their story."

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh addresses critics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_iamsheila__:

"We know say Na your story..but we don too hear this story,pls pity for us don’t kee us ."

officialolkies:

"Everyone is wiser, when it is not their story."

iamjudenj:

"Its been years now, and she's still Crying! This lady sef, When dem tell you to calm down, you no hear, Now you no wan make we hear word again! Na so so tears you dey pour out since."

vitamin_tomi:

"Okay fine we would be hearing this same story till when exactly sis ?."

ddashnblushmakeovers:

"Tonto needs to go for therapy so she can be fixed/heal. This is n0ns€nse."

Tonto Dikeh claps back at ex-hubby's cousin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh made headlines after she responded to the draggings of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s cousin, Gbemi Adesioye.

It started when Gbemi took to her social media timeline to slam Tonto over a comment she made about Olakunle.

Tonto in a response via her Instastory stated that she wouldn’t be used to revive a brand that only exists because of her power and influence.

