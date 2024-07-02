A Nigerian cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has unveiled a spiritual shirt for people's prosperity

Legit.ng reports that Prophet Fufeyin also unveiled a miracle soap, perfume, and mustard seed

The development stirred reactions online, especially on the popular social networking service, X

Warri, Delta state - Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM), Warri, Delta state, has sparked reactions online after he unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.

During a recent Facebook live session seen by Legit.ng, Fufeyin and his wife, Anthonia, gave a sermon before unveiling the faith-based products.

Prophet Jeremiah: Nigerians react

Following the pastor's video, several Nigerians shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

@Omatune wrote:

"When you use the soap, you'll get successful, but Jeremiah doesn't need that soap for success, he collects tithes, offerings and seeds from the soap users. Religious brainwash."

@breezz44 said:

"Baddest. It's cash out time bro.... Mugu plenty. The Nigerian situation is a cashcow for men with dubious tendencies as him. Mugu fall, guyman chop. No thanks to religion."

@6oss_x commented:

"If these pastors are Jesus disciples, before anyone could see Jesus, these pastors will demand 1 million Shekels."

@Udufirstson wrote:

"Lols Nigeria pastors go soon start to sell plot of land for heaven."

Amb. Dr. Stephen O. Enike-Matthew wrote:

"It’s about time that these charlatans are arrested!"

@saintevegreen wrote:

"Yahoo boys dey learn work where Jeremiah is. This man sold water from river 2k. You buy a branded contain from this church before you could be allowed to fetch the water. The least constant was 2k I guess. Come see queue for that place. Religion will finish Africa."

