"Yahoo Boys Dey Learn Work": Prophet Jeremiah Unveils Spiritual Shirt, Others, Video Trends
- A Nigerian cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has unveiled a spiritual shirt for people's prosperity
- Legit.ng reports that Prophet Fufeyin also unveiled a miracle soap, perfume, and mustard seed
- The development stirred reactions online, especially on the popular social networking service, X
Warri, Delta state - Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM), Warri, Delta state, has sparked reactions online after he unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.
During a recent Facebook live session seen by Legit.ng, Fufeyin and his wife, Anthonia, gave a sermon before unveiling the faith-based products.
Prophet Jeremiah: Nigerians react
Following the pastor's video, several Nigerians shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).
Legit.ng captures some comments below:
@Omatune wrote:
"When you use the soap, you'll get successful, but Jeremiah doesn't need that soap for success, he collects tithes, offerings and seeds from the soap users. Religious brainwash."
@breezz44 said:
"Baddest. It's cash out time bro.... Mugu plenty. The Nigerian situation is a cashcow for men with dubious tendencies as him. Mugu fall, guyman chop. No thanks to religion."
@6oss_x commented:
"If these pastors are Jesus disciples, before anyone could see Jesus, these pastors will demand 1 million Shekels."
@Udufirstson wrote:
"Lols Nigeria pastors go soon start to sell plot of land for heaven."
Amb. Dr. Stephen O. Enike-Matthew wrote:
"It’s about time that these charlatans are arrested!"
@saintevegreen wrote:
"Yahoo boys dey learn work where Jeremiah is. This man sold water from river 2k. You buy a branded contain from this church before you could be allowed to fetch the water. The least constant was 2k I guess. Come see queue for that place. Religion will finish Africa."
Source: Legit.ng
