Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu are making headlines again after a very long time

Recall that Fancy took to social media last year to announce that her relationship, engagement, and proposed marriage with the Nollywood star were over

The news making headway this time around is that the US-based model is back in Alexx’s life with an open apology, which has left many hot takes online, with influencer Dr Pen King’s fuss leading the train on Twitter

It’s been all over the news that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiancée has tendered an apology to him regarding their wedding and relationship call-off she did last year, in August 2021.

This has prompted a lot of hot takes online from Nigerians, with many dropping their two cents on what they feel Alexx Ekubo should do to handle the situation properly.

Dr Pen King advises Alexx Ekubo

Among all that has been said, Dr Pen King’s opinion on the matter has garnered much attention from the online community.

The influencer doctor dropped a couple of threads on Twitter, advising the movie star not to take back his ex-fiancee. "Find a fresh woman," he hinted while noting that the actor has achieved a lot in the absence of his model fiancée, invariably saying that her presence in Alexx’s life has jinxed his career all this time. He went on to advise men on how to focus on positivity for better achievements in the face of romantic turmoil.

In his words, he said:

“Wow. She probably thought that Alex would remain stagnant when she left. Fortunately, God is not man. As soon as she left, he built a mansion, invested more, bagged a doctorate. Everything started falling in places for him. Who knows whether she was the w1ych stalling his progress. Men, this is why you need to stop grieving over a woman that has refused to be kept . Never cry over a woman. Crying over a woman makes you a weakling and a massive loser. Use that energy to invest in yourself and watch them saunter back."

However, in all these uproar, the actor is yet to say a word.

See Dr Pen King’s Twitter thread here:

Nigerians react to Dr Pen King’s Twitter thread:

ribaaku:

"Doctor sir, This is not about women but you have made it so and that is appalling. No gender deserves to be with an "anyhow" partner, stop this baseless misfiring. Period!"

joyextravagant:

"Both genders always advising themselves once there's a dead end. Mtcheeeeew! Man or woman once someone walk out of your life,wipe their footprints or use it to build a rung on the ladder the greater achievement. Man's not God."

@JDbee_:

"If you actually had an idea of what happened between them maybe this would have made sense.. buh you conveniently this story into one of cloutchasing and so little of sense making. Nobody’s destiny is tied to another and so moving on is not such a big deal trust me."

@KenEke20:

"Dating with all sincerity is the key, accept your weakness but never make yourself being at the mercy of any woman just coz you think you loves her. On forgiveness? I think Alex should forgive her n move on but she's never worthy of the forever vow with Alex."

Olivia_delcruz:

The same people that said May should forgive Yul are the same people saying Alex shouldn’t forgive Fancy. Listen to people at your own peril."

