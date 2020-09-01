Megan Thee Stallion's bio: Age, height, net worth, boyfriend

Megan Thee Stallion is a talented American rapper who leveraged the power of social media platforms to reach a global audience. She is an award-winning artist with fans from different parts of the world. Her passion for music started when she was a little girl following exposure to the industry by her mom.

The rapper attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Few female rappers have achieved the fame and financial success Megan Thee Stallion has. The artist is a household name on the global music scene. Read on to discover how she attained success and more about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Gender Female Date of birth 15th February 1995 Age 27 years (as of 2022) Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States of America Current residence Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Aquarius Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Father Joseph Pete Jr Mother Holly Thomas Alma mater Pearland High School and Texas Southern University Profession Rapper, singer, and songwriter Instagram @theestallion Twitter @theestallion Facebook @Megan Thee Stallion

Who is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, alias Megan Thee Stallion, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. She is of African-American descent, and her nationality is American. Other nicknames she is known by are Tina Snow, Hot Girl Coach, and Hot Girl Meg, with Tina Snow being her alter ego.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The rapper arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Source: Getty Images

How old is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion's age is 27 years as of 2022. She was born on 15th February 1995, and her Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Was Megan Thee Stallion born a boy?

The rapper was born a girl named Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. She is the only child in her family. Her father's name is Joseph Pete Jr, and her mother is Holly Thomas. Her mom died of a brain tumour in March 2019, while her father passed away when she was a teenager.

Why do they call her Megan Thee Stallion?

The rapper adopted the name Stallion in her adolescent years. Her peers gave her the nickname because she was quite tall and had a thick or voluptuous body frame. When she became an artist, she decided to make it her stage name.

Educational background

The rapper went to Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas. She graduated from high school in 2013. Later, she enrolled at the Texas Southern University. She graduated from the university with a degree in health administration in December 2021.

Career

The rapper started writing lyrics at 14, and her lyrics typically contain plenty of sexual references. Her passion for music was shaped by her parents. Her mom was a professional rapper who released music from 2001 to 2007 under the stage name Holly-Wood.

In college, she got into a "cypher battle’ with young men and attracted a lot of attention on social media. She soon realised the power of social media and started recording and sharing her rap songs. She went viral, and people got to know about her music.

Her new fame on social media earned her the attention of music producers. In 2016, she released her debut mixtape, Rich Ratchet, which contained the hit song Like A Stallion. The following year, she released an extended play titled Make It Hot, and it performed exceptionally well. The success saw her signing a deal with 1501 Certified Ent., a record label.

She then released her second extended play, Tina Snow, named after her alter ego, and it was a hit. In 2018 became the first female rapper to be signed by the American record label 300 Entertainment.

In her career, she has worked with respected artists, including Wale and Bhad Bhabie. Besides her mother, her music is influenced by Beyoncé, the Notorious B.I.G., Queen Latifah, Lil' Kim, and Three 6 Mafia. She has won 18 awards, including two BET Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and one Grammy Award.

Besides music, the artist has done brand ambassadorial jobs. In September 2021, she signed a deal with Nike to promote a fitness programme. She also signed a promotional deal with Popeyes, a multinational fast-food company. In 2022, she partnered with Cheetos for a Super Bowl commercial.

Megan Thee Stallion's net worth

The rapper has a net worth of $8 million. She has amassed her fortune from her music career. She also makes money from brand ambassadorial jobs. Some of the brands she has endorsed are Coach, Revlon, Puma, and Popeye’s fast-food chain.

Is Megan Thee Stallion in a relationship?

Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating? The rapper is in a relationship with Pardison Fontaine. The two confirmed their relationship in February 2021. Fontaine is also a rapper.

Before dating her current boyfriend, she was romantically linked to rapper Future, G-Eazy, and Tory Lanez. In 2019, she was in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo and later Trey Songz. In 2018, she was rumoured to be dating Carl Crawford, but the relationship was not confirmed.

Who shot Megan Thee Stallion?

In July 2020, the rapper was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez at a party held at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood home. Following the incident, she was hospitalised to have the wounds treated. The shooting allegedly happened after she and Lanez argued.

Initially, she lied to the police that she had stepped on broken glass to protect her friends from being arrested. Later, she claimed that Lanez offered her a million dollars to keep quiet. Lanez was arrested following the incident and took a not guilty plea.

How much does Megan Thee Stallion weigh?

The rapper weighs about 168 pounds or 76 kilograms. She has dark brown eyes and black hair. She wears hair extensions most of the time.

How tall is Megan The Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion's height is 5' 10" or 178 centimetres, which is quite tall. Megan Thee Stallion's measurements in inches are 41-31-48 or 104-78-122 in centimetres.

Quick facts about Megan Thee Stallion

She started writing music at 14.

She became famous when one of her videos went viral on social media.

Tina Snow is her alter ego.

She released her debut single, Like a Stallion , in 2016.

, in 2016. In July 2020, she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez and was hospitalised as a result.

She has a pet dog named 4oe.

Megan Thee Stallion is a talented American rapper from Texas. She started rapping at a tender age and has worked on her passion for years. Today, she is listed among the top female rappers globally.

READ ALSO: Famous Debo’s biography: age, height, real name, parents, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published Famous Debo's biography. Debo is a famous American rapper, dancer, model and social media celebrity from Illinois, United States of America. He is one-half of the group Chris and Debo.

Bring Em Out and Notifications are two of his most popular songs. The teen star is of African-American descent, and his real name is Derrick Cummings.

Source: Legit.ng