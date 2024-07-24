Nigerian hypeman God Over Everything (GOE) has finally voiced out his pain about the issues between him and his protege, Barber Chair

Hours after a video of GOE and Barber Chair had publicly revealed that their work relationship had ended and would no longer run hyping gigs together, the former shares his side of the story

GOE noted in the clip that what Barber Chair did to him hurt him terribly because all he did was help him

Nigerian hypeman Adeshina Taiwo, better known as God Over Everything, has sparked emotions online after a video of him crying about how things between him and his protege ended trended.

In the clip, GOE opened up about his relationship with Barber Chair. He explained that Barber Chair has been a challenging person to work with.

Nigerian hypeman GOE finally has opened up about his relationship with his protege, Barber Chair and why things between them ended. Photo credit: @money_gee34

Source: Instagram

He noted how his protege's decision to end things with him deeply hurt him. GOE shared how Barber Chair had been scheming to run away, but his plans were discovered before he could execute them.

"I invested millions on him" - GOE

In the video, GOE revealed the hundreds of thousands he invested in Barber Chair, which included helping him produce a song.

The hypeman, who was also once a beneficiary of a senior colleague's good will, noted that he did Barber Chair no harm and didn't deserve his recent betrayal.

Watch GOE's video below:

This is the video of GOE and Barber Chair announcing the end of their relationship:

Nigerians react to GOE's video

Legit.ng has gathered some of the comments that trailed GOE's video about Barber Chair's betrayal:

@koko_gabriel:

"This is what happened to Segun Wire!!"

@dudu_wire20:

"As long as you set camera the cry, nah content."

@packagedjteejuiz:

"Only few people will understand this guy, it’s not even about the money he has spent on him or the song he just did,but he’s bonded with the boy, he loved him like brother."

@_nanagrammmm08:

"Barber chair don grow wings."

@mheenarh__:

"Why are people saying it’s f@ke tears, he go miss the boy na they made good hypes together and that was short lived. E go p@in him na."

@itz_baylow:

"Why you Dey cry , before the boy come , you Dey alright now .. get yourself together and move on."

@african_histroy_101:

"This is why people don't help people without commitment."

@Ozzy_019:

"So many people advising that boy, that’s the problem."

@symplyDAPO:

"Fact is something happened that won't be said to the public. The both departed in a peaceful manner."

@agtimmy_:

"The boy is too young to decide. Let his parents help him. GOE did his best too."

