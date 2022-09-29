Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh got her fans and followers worried after she shared an emotional message online

The movie star noted that she is going through a lot at the moment and urged her fans to remember her in prayers

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of her post to share comforting words with her and dropped prayer lines

Ace actress, Tonto Dikeh, is not having a good time at the moment, and she is not shying away from it as she expressed herself in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

The mother of one declared that she needs prayers as she admitted that her heart is so heavy right now.

Tonto Dikeh urges followers to pray for her Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto didn't categorically mention the issues she is having but her message carried a lot of weight.

According to her:

"I don't ask for nothing at all. Not ashamed to say I need you all, if you got a minute say a quiet prayer fo me (My heart is so heavy), thanks."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Tonto Dikeh's disturbing post

A number of Tonto Dikeh's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of her post to send her encouraging messages and also prayed for her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Uchejombo:

"Sending you hugs Tee! God got you always."

Soniaogiri:

"My Lover. Love you. Shining light on your path."

Ayobamiboseb:

"May your heart be filled with no regrets or letdowns but with only breathtaking moments and immeasurable and colorful happiness, may your Joy be complete, Victory Songs will not cease from your Mouth and Each New Day."

Officialpascalamanfo:

"I never trust a healer who has no scars!! Be strengthened Warrior! You will prevail!"

Abadunmipriscillia:

"Be strong, Be encouraged and the peace of God will overshadow you,I decree joy & peace like a River in Jesus mighty name, you're loved❤️❤️❤️ by Yahweh."

Angelanwachukwu91:

"May God comfort and guide your foot steps in Jesus name Amen."

