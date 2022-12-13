Tonto Dikeh has got people asking if her ex-husband's marriage is under duress or on the verge of collapse

The actress shared a post om her page revealing those who laughed at her when she revealed all she did for her ex and his mum are fighting the same battle

Tonto also advised people not to laugh at disappointments simply because it didn't happen to them

Actress and politician Tonto Dikeh made her fans happy with what seemed to be a comeback of her old self.

The mum of one via a post pointed out that those who laughed at her when she confessed that she married and fed a mini man, her ex Olakunle Churchill and his mum are now fighting for the same reason.

Tonto Dikeh stirs reactions with cryptic post

Source: Instagram

Tonto then advised people to be delicate and never laugh at disappointments because it's not theirs.

"No pun intended, but if the cap fits, please baby wear it"

See post below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's post

edo_alexx:

"That's human beings for you. There'll laugh at your hard times. But when you're bold to speak your truth they frowned. Meanwhile, they're experiencing same thing and hiding skeletons in their cupboard."

blesyn_olet:

"Mama T I know Ure very good using @ with ur full chest don’t disappoint us this time."

mirabelnaya:

"I had expected this post long before now! May God fight for you always!"

slayteacher1:

"Thank God, Poko is back I have never for once regretted stanning king T"

therealqueenc007:

"Looks like there is trouble in the other paradise "

beedoll22:

"Paul Psquare I guess."

starrdominic01:

"The tonto we know and love is back I miss her mad side."

iamaustine007:

"Madam move on…free yourself from the past. Am sure you can’t wait to hear bad news from them."

Tonto Dikeh's ex sprays KSA foreign currency

This year's Ekimogun festival in Ondo state ended on a high achievement note for socialite and actress Tonto Dikeh's ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

Videos of the socialite accepting his honorary award at the ceremony for his contribution to the development of the state made the rounds on social media.

The highlight of the event was Churchill spraying foreign currency on Juju legend, King Sunny Ade, popularly called KSA.

