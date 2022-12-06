“Move On”: Fans Drag Dorcas Fapson for Shading Her Ex, Skiibii As He Acquires a New Expensive Car, Post Trends
- Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson recently stirred reactions online with a comment she made about her ex-lover Skiibii
- The singer Skiibii recently acquired a new car, a Mercedes Benz Maybach, and he took to his social media page to share clips of it
- Dorcas Fapson, in reaction to the feat, took to social media and noted during a conversation with a netizen that the car could be audio and an orchestrated lie
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Outspoken Nollywood actress and disc jockey Dorcas Shola Fapson recently got people talking online with a comment she shared on a blog about her ex-lover, Skiibii.
DSF, who had called out Skiibii in the past after their relationship crashed, slammed the singer as broke, poor and living a fake life.
However, the Skiibii recently took to social media to flaunt a new car that he had just acquired, a Mercedes Benz Maybach series.
"Shebi DSF talk say you broke": Reactions as Skiibii splurges millions on 'tear-nylon' Maybach, shares photos
In reaction to this achievement, Dorcas took to social media to hint that the singer was lying about acquiring the new whip.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
She made this allegation during a conversation with a netizen who slammed Skiibii and referred to his fake death controversy earlier in his music career.
See the post that Dorcas Fapson reacted to accusing Skiibii of fake life:
See how netizens reacted to Dorcas Fapson's comment about Skiibii's new car
@symplychi_oma:
"Move on!!!"
@wendy_adammaaa:
"May this girl rest Abeg. Move on! Faking or not, una date so get out."
@laurafreshness202:
"Women don’t lie at all."
@sharon.chigozirim:
Lol. What exactly did this man do to this lady? Shey she won't let go off it ni."
@leaddyskincare:
"Omo it’s not easy to deal with a break in relationships.. Some people can’t deal with it easily. Ask Falegan too."
"Wizkid is not a fantastic singer": Pakurumo producer Samklef declares, crowns Iyanya over MIL crooner
@hairs_n_manes:
"You sef date person wey fake his death??? You didn’t know he faked death before."
@stayghost___x1:
"Person wey men Dey dash money sef Dey say self made man is broke. Entitlement mentality shii."
@anna_staciaa:
"I believe DSF tho! Women don’t make up these things, it’s not bitterness like people claim it is. It was love that made her overlook them."
“I’m the baddest boy”: Skiibii shades ex-lover Dorcas Fapson shares video of him laughing, many react
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian singer Skiibii finally broke his silence following the different revelations by his ex-lover and Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson.
Dorcas, who is also a DJ, had made headlines as she continued to shame her ex-lover, Skiibii, publicly.
Skiibii has now taken to his social media timeline to share a video of him vibing to his hit song ‘Baddest Boy.'
Source: Legit.ng