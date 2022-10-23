Popular actress turned DJ, Dorcas Shola Fapson got social media buzzing when he shared a cryptic post aimed at her ex-lover, Skiibii Mayana

In what looked like a direct shade to Skiibii, Dorcas stated that the singer might be living a luxury lifestyle, but he is not rich enough in its real sense

Many social media users are of the opinion that she was referring to the Baddest Boy crooner whom they shared romantic times together

How people move from lovers to strangers became a topic of discussion once again as actress Dorcas Shola Fapsob aimed a dig at her musician ex-boyfriend, Skiibii Mayana.

In a now-deleted post, Dorcas used lines from Skiibii's hit song Baddest Boy and used it to aim a serious dig at him.

Dorcas Fapson shades Skiibii. Credit: @ms_dsf @skiibii

Source: Instagram

In the post, she noted that Skiibii might be living the expensive big-boy lifestyle for the gram, but he couldn't afford the basic amenities.

According to her tweet:

"Ice on your neck, ice your wrist no running water in your house, no food in your fridge, zero money in your account."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Dorcas Fapson's dig at Skiibii

Social media users have reacted differently to Dorcas Fapson's shade aimed towards Skiibii.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Private_afa_:

:At least him don build house . We all know say for Lagos running water nah big issue that’s why we get Back up well for backyard. As for food single man no Dy get food for house because nah only outside them they go chop. As for the account part. Baba no gree show you the real account way money Dey. Even me I no go show you. Thank you."

Iamkingdinero2:

"No be this two when mistake hook up for relationship be this ? something Una for do pay as you go.

I8itinhere:

"No money in his account, so how did he buy the Fendi? Installment?"

Ezy_london:

"You came to chop the money, he noticed and hid it from you."

Lilsmart_:

"Na wetin see finish dey cus, If e no date u now how u won know u go still dey crush on am."

Topic_fundz:

"If no water you buy water nah.. If no food you buy food... Abii you no get money too.. Mugu girls."

