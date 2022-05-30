Popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has added another luxury car to her already growing fleet of automobiles

The movie star took to social media to show off her new Mercedes Benz that she recently acquired, to the joy of fans

Laide credited it to hard work seeing as it was the third car she was getting for herself in less than a month

Popular Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare, has taken to social media to show off her latest achievement after she bought herself a third new car.

The movie star who recently bought two new cars also bought herself a third one, a Mercedes Benz, and she took to her social media page to show it off.

Bakare shared a series of photos of herself posing with her car on her official Instagram page and accompanied it with a caption where she explained the secret to her success.

Actress Laide Bakare buys 3rd new car in less than a month. Photos: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

The actress credited her recent luxury acquisitions to hard work, and learning from her failures.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She wrote:

“How can you call it show off, when I haven't even told you I just got this NEW Benz last week? There is no secret to my success, its the result of PREPARATIONS. HARD WORK AND learning from my failure. MUCH EFFORT MUCH PROSPERITY I REPEAT. my sweat , MY MONEY, my Reward , my pride , my home my happiness.”

Not stopping there, she addressed claims that actresses who get fancy things are able to afford it from sleeping around. According to her, she can never be part of that and she presently doesn't even have a boyfriend.

In her words:

“How can you call it show off, when i haven't even told you i just got this NEW Benz last week, There is no secret to my success, its the result of PREPARATIONS. HARD WORK AND learning from my failure. MUCH EFFORT MUCH PROSPERITY I REPEAT. my sweat , MY MONEY, my Reward , my pride , my home my happiness.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to news of Laide Bakare’s 3rd new car in less than a month

Read what Nigerians had to say about it on social media below:

Official_hamit1:

“Since una claim nah hardwork they give una money to buy Benz and mansion every week Emura si. Internet will not forget.”

Timelineng:

“Don't endanger your fans or the young followers on social media. You don't get Super Rich in 6month Girl!”

Otehimself:

“Na Slay Queen like Helen Paul success I won dey value now ….No be all these small girls big God parol.”

Ugonnayapresh:

“Hard work doesn't demand so much explanations my dear.”

Ade_do_yin1:

“Hard-work + your sweat indeed Olaide so theater dowo I come in peace ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Adeotifolake:

“So tell us ,wat do u do.”

Tailoring_essentials20:

“will surely look out for this all round congratulations to you.”

Winifred_slimbullet2:

“I no fit believe anything for this social media .”

_Bukkiey:

“Congrats...but the shalaye wasn't necessary tho..”

Interesting.

Laide Bakare blasts her ex-husbands as she shows off her kids on Children's Day

Nollywood movie star Laide Bakare joined parents around the world to celebrate Children’s Day but she also had something to get off her chest.

The mother of three shared a video filmed in her Lagos residence in which she was spotted having playtime with her two sons.

However, the video was accompanied with a voiceover in which a female narrator prayed against enemies and those with bad intentions.

Bakare’s caption easily made it clear that she was making a reference to the fathers of her kids whom she described as “awon ex-hubby isonu”.

Source: Legit.ng