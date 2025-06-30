FUTA Student Seeks Help As JAMB Declares Admission Invalid ‘Seven Years After UTME’
- The hope of Olasola Jamiu, a student of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), of going for the one-year mandatory NYSC was dashed as JAMB flagged his admission as fake after seven years
- Jamiu has cried out to Nigerians for assistance as he narrated in an interview how he discovered JAMB invalidated his university admission seven years after enrollment
- Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s spokesperson, has released a statement in response to Olasola Jamiu's outcry and claims
Olasola Jamiu, a student of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), has accused the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of flagging his admission as fake after seven years.
How Jamiu discovered JAMB flagged his admission
Jamiu claimed he was admitted into FUTA in 2018 after a successful Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2017.
As reported by The Cable, Jamiu said he discovered that his admission was fake after graduation in 2024.
Jamiu said the situation denied him the chance to go for the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) after the school said “the portal rejected my details”.
The student claimed all efforts to rectify the situation was unsuccessful, including an investigation by the police, and a probe by the management of FUTA.
“After my final clearance, I was supposed to be deployed by NYSC. However, the students affairs office informed me that the portal rejected my details. I was asked to verify my details on the JAMB matriculation list which indicated fake admission,” he said.
Jamiu submitted himself to the police, DSS
Speaking further, Jamiu disclosed that officials at the JAMB office suggested he be handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further questioning.
He was subsequently detained by DSS and police authorities for several hours before being released after a friend’s intervention.
“After all failed attempt, my only option was to submit myself to the DSS, hoping that this will fast-track the resolution.
“So far nothing appears to be working. I feel incapacitated. I plead for assistance from all Nigerians.”
‘Institution should fight not the candidate’ - JAMB
Reacting to the matter, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s spokesperson, said the board recently deleted some candidates with fake admissions from its system.
Benjamin, in an interview with The Cable, clarified that if there are discrepancies in admission, it is only the concerned institution that should raise objection and not the student.
He added that in a case where the students is leading the fight, “then there is something wrong somewhere”.
