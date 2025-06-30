Tragedy struck in a brothel in the Cathedral area of Akure in Ondo state capital on Sunday, June 29, 2025

A sex worker lost her life after a dispute over 15, 000 refund for not satisfying her male customer during love making

The state Police public relations officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, shared more details about the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo state - Police operatives have arrested three suspects over the death of a sex worker at a brothel in the Cathedral area of Akure in Ondo state.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Police confirm the tragic death of sex worker in Ondo hotel. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, sources said the dispute began when a male customer demanded a refund of ₦15,000.

The male customer claimed he was not satisfied with the service after the sex worker complained of weakness during intimacy.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the situation escalated into a heated verbal and physical confrontation despite the brothel manager’s intervention.

The male customer returned shortly after with a group of men, attempting to forcibly retrieve the money.

” He subsequently fled the premises, only to return shortly after with a group of miscreants believed to be his associates, with the intent of forcibly retrieving the said amount."

The sex worker’s health deteriorated during the incident, prompting her transfer to a nearby hospital in Lafe and later to the police hospital in Akure, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

The brothel manager alerted the police, and a patrol team from ‘A’ Division arrived at the scene, arresting three suspects while others fled.

The state Police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed that efforts were ongoing to arrest two additional suspects still at large.

“The names of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation.”

Olayinka further stated that the sex worker’s body had been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue for autopsy.

According to Olayinka, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a detailed probe.

Woman flees as police Inspector dies in hotel

Recall that the Lagos state police command was thrown into mourning and confusion following the death of Inspector Haruna Mohammed.

The police officer was found dead in a hotel room located at Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi Akute in Ogun state.

The state Police public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Lover flees as woman dies in Lagos hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Lagos state police command arrested a hotel manager over the death of an unidentified woman.

The state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the lover fled after the woman he took for a short rest died.

Hundeyin disclosed that the corpse had been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital mortuary in Yaba for an autopsy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng