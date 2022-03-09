Popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, is sharing a lovely and inspiring testimony on Instagram and her fans are feeling it

The movie star recounted how someone she once helped to become a great person chased her out of the house

Things have now changed for the better as the actress announced that she now has more than four houses in the heart of Lagos

Ace movie star, Laide Bakare, is serving her followers some motivation on Instagram after talking about her achievements.

Laide shared a lovely photo on her page and noted that she has had the course to be chased away from someone she once helped to become a better human being in the past.

Laide Bakare gushes about her 4 houses. Credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

The screen diva further made it known that she now has more than four houses of her own in Lagos and spoke fondly about how profitable the acting profession is.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians commend and congratulate Laide

Quite a number of Laide Bakare's fans have commended and congratulated her on her achievements.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Adedayospecial:

"Congratulations sis .I am happy for you sis God will make me a landlady this year too cos I do hear get out of house everyday of my life. My number one priority is "my home" not just house."

Ifetemi:

"You don’t have to start counting your blessings just be grateful to GODmay u live long to enjoy it."

Ritafirstlady:

"Congratulations!! Mama you will live long to enjoy your achievements mine wil be among too."

Bothifbeautyskincare:

"Uhmm, what an inspiration congratulations dearest sister."

Sexyfunkey__1709:

"Congratulations to you❤️❤️❤️this is my testimony too in Jesus Name."

Laide Bakare unveils new mansion

Legit.ng previously reported that actress, Laide Bakare, became a homeowner again and she shared the good news to her fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of her huge new mansion during its construction process.

Laide gave thanks to God for the big achievement, her fans and celebrity colleagues celebrated it with her.

Source: Legit.ng