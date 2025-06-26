Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s marital crisis has continued to gain the attention of many on the internet

Afrobeats star Davido’s aide Isreal DMW, reacted to the recent interview Simon Guobadia opened up on his regrets

Isreal DMW, who is currently in a feud with his estranged wife, gave an account of his experience, triggering reactions online

Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has weighed in on Porsha Williams’ Nigerian ex-husband Simon Guobadia’s confession.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian-American businessman Simon Guobadia shared explosive details about his short-lived marriage to reality TV star Porsha Williams.

Isreal DMW shares take about Simon Guobadia's divorce. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Page Six, the 61-year-old entrepreneur didn’t hold back, claiming that he deeply regrets marrying the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, accusing her of targeting him for financial gain.

According to Simon, the relationship began in his most vulnerable moment, fresh off a divorce from another RHOA cast member, Falynn Guobadia, when Porsha allegedly slid into his DMs. Within 30 days, they were engaged, a decision he now calls the worst mistake of his life.

Simon, who was deported back to Nigeria earlier this month after spending four months in ICE custody for immigration violations, said he was completely blindsided when Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 after just 14 months of marriage.

Porsha claimed the split was triggered by “dark road” issues surrounding Simon’s immigration status. But Simon sees it differently.

He also shared that he sent her a savage text, comparing the marriage to a botched investment:

“This was a $5 million rehab project that I took on.”

According to court documents, Porsha walked away with $560,000 in alimony, to be paid over 14 months, and secured their Atlanta mansion for another 3 years, with Simon footing all expenses.

Simon warned:

"If she chooses to buy the property, she must give him 50% equity Of course, I’m appealing. I’ve honoured prenups in past marriages, but not this time. “I’ll take it to the Supreme Court if I have to.”

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce case trends online. Credit: @porshawilliams

Source: Getty Images

Isreal DMW reacts to Simon Guobadia’s interview

The entertainment hypeman, who is reportedly undergoing divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, mentioned he could feel Simon Guobadia’s pain.

Comparing his estranged wife to Guobadia’s, Isreal highlighted that he had married a church girl who betrayed him.

He wrote: “It is very, very painful. I can feel his pain. Na church girl and worker me first marry ooh.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Isreal DMW’s comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hanskidtoyoureyes wrote:

"😂20 yrs time this brother will never heal."

callmemjay said:

"Maybe you should look for a club girl this time oo Mr. Isreal 😂😂😂."

jacintabae779 said:

"Jesus christ! Israel rest for Godsake. This obsession con too much.."

official_joyaghogho said:

"😂😂😂😂 rumor has it that at age 70 , he still dey explain."

kweenb___kitchen said:

"I swear I burst laugh for street😂😂😂everybody turn look me like say I dun dey mad😂😂😂😂."

cbd_oilnigeria said:

"And what did you do with the church gal?😂😂 this man no even know sey em get fault ohh."

oyinniwura1 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Isreal finding a way to make it about himself. Please send him to therapy>'

ladyque_1 said:

"Isreal is really hurt... but he should learn to treat his woman right next time."

vitella7344 wrote:

"I feel for you my brother,,,it's a lesson learned 👏🙌...they got what they needed...you was never important to her and her families...you was just the money machine.."

"I'm pleased with divorce from Simon Guobadia" - Porsha Williams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Porsha Williams opened up about her divorce from her billionaire ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, in a recent interview.

The estranged couple had a lavish wedding ceremony a few years ago, with Porsha seen wearing traditional attire for the occasion.

In the interview, she expressed a sense of relief that her divorce was finally behind her, stating that it had been a surreal experience.

