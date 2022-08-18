One of Nigeria's reigning singers, Asake, has taken possession of a new massive home, and he is all excited about it

The YBNL artiste, in a statement, said he went from hustling for free bed space to investing in real estate

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the singer, have since taken to the comment section to congratulate him

Popular singer Ololade Asake, who refers to himself as Mr Money, is now a proud landlord as he recently took to social media to share a picture of his new home.

The singer, who is signed to Olamide’s Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) label, took to his social media timeline to share the good news as he said he went from searching for free bed space to having his own home.

Asake shares a picture of his new home. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate.”

See the singer’s post below:

Fans, celebrities congratulate Asake on his new home

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages from some of the singer’s fans and followers. See them below:

realmcfish:

"Congrats bro well deserved."

fatherdmw55:

"Congrats MR money Izz going ❤️."

poco_lee:

"E remain one more Range RangeRover meji E lo lo ma je?? More blessings my bro."

_omoladetimmy:

"Mr money with vibe❤️."

officialkonpeter:

"Asake bad boy for life."

