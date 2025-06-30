Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo tops a six‑man list of foreign‑born players ready to switch allegiance to Nigeria

Head coach Eric Chelle has held positive talks with each target ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria sit fourth in Group C, six points behind leaders and rivals South Africa

The Super Eagles may be struggling on the pitch, but behind the scenes, reinforcements are on the way.

With Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign hanging in the balance, the Super Eagles may be set for a timely boost.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is on a mission to recruit more foreign-born players to represent Nigeria ahead of the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Richard Pellham

Source: Getty Images

Six foreign-born players, many of whom have represented other countries at youth level, are now reportedly willing to commit their international futures to Nigeria, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

The development comes amid growing optimism in the Nigerian camp, as the three-time African champions hope to capitalise on a potential three-point deduction for group leaders South Africa, following the alleged use of an ineligible player.

A race against time for Nigeria

Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying form has been far from convincing.

After six games, the Super Eagles have won just once, drawn four, and lost one, placing them fourth in their six-team group, six points behind leaders South Africa, as seen on FIFA.com.

Head coach Eric Chelle, who took over the reins after Nigeria’s disappointing start, remains confident of a turnaround.

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly ready to accept an invitation to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

With the expected point deduction from South Africa’s 2-0 win over Lesotho, Nigeria’s chances may soon be back in their own hands.

Chelle has wasted no time in searching for new players to boost his team, identifying six dual-national players eager to wear the green and white jersey.

Tosin Adarabioyo leads the list

Top of the list is Tosin Adarabioyo, the newly signed Chelsea centre-back.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Adarabioyo has represented England at youth levels but has never featured for the Three Lions, making him eligible for Nigeria.

Speaking at the ongoing Club World Cup, he said:

“The World Cup means it is a decision I need to take sooner rather than later. It is a conversation we will have, and we will see how it goes.”

The defender’s physical presence, composure, and Premier League experience would be a huge asset for Nigeria’s shaky backline.

Five more players ready to commit

In addition to Adarabioyo, five more players have reportedly agreed in principle to represent Nigeria:

Tino Anjorin (Empoli)

The former Chelsea and England youth midfielder is on the verge of a move to Torino but has pledged allegiance to the Super Eagles after conversations with Chelle.

Dapo Afolayan (St. Pauli)

The Bundesliga forward met with Chelle during the Unity Cup in London and has committed to switching national teams.

Moritz Jenz (Wolfsburg/Mainz 05)

Although wedding plans prevented a face-to-face meeting, prior discussions have been positive, and Jenz remains open to joining the squad.

Sam Edozie (Southampton/Anderlecht)

The exciting winger, who spent last season on loan in Belgium, is ready to commit his international future to Nigeria.

Tim Iroegbunam (Everton)

The former Aston Villa man is highly rated in England and has also given his word to join the Super Eagles setup.

Chelsea star to decide international future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo has confirmed that he is close to making a decision over his international future with Nigeria waiting on the defender.

Adarabioyo was born in London, England to Nigerian parents and thus is eligible to play international football for both countries.

As England continues to overlook him, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly been making efforts to represent the country of his parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng