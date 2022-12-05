Christmas has started early for music star Harrysong as suggested by a recent announcement made on his official Instagram page

The music star dived deep into his bank accounts and copped two expensive luxury automobiles as early gifts for himself

Harrysong shared a video of the two cars on his page and many flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After a long and demanding 2022, singer Harrysong has decided to end the year on a bang and handsomely reward himself.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Reggae Blue hitmaker announced that he decided to spoil himself with some early Christmas gifts.

Harrysong flaunts newly bought Infinity and Escalade cars. Photo: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Harrysong announced the purchase of brand-new Infinity and Escalade automobiles. The singer wrote:

“Early Christmas Gifts been a while I car shopped … say hello to my new babies …. It’s a chi chon thin year ♂️ thought I told y’all?"

The music star equally shared a video of himself chilling with the new acquisitions in his garage.

Watch video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

officialjboyabaga said:

"Where u see money for this hardship congrats boss ."

kellywhyte16 said:

"@iamharrysong congratulations boss dash me any of your small car you’re not using ."

wesley_george_official said:

"Where una dey see this money kwanu make una update us naw meanwhile big congratulations bossman."

abbeymagnified1 said:

"Wey the one wey you dey use boss send am to me now, all the same congratulations bro greater heights ❤️."

legendary_dynamac102 said:

"Internet just dey show oppression up and down no motivational story or so . 2 cars just like that . Anyway congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ na my boss that year oh ❤️."

cclinton18 said:

"Congrats but be careful; country no safe again for this display of affluence."

Sabinus opens up on the price of new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian Sabinus took to social media with a disclaimer regarding his recently acquired mansion.

The humour-merchant urged fans and supporters to disregard reports that he splashed as much as N100 million on the property.

Sabinus made it clear that he has never handled an amount like that and his new house doesn't cost that much.

Source: Legit.ng