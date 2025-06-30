A female pilot has caught the attention of netizens after sharing an interesting video of the moment she safely landed a plane

The video showed her smooth and controlled landing of the aircraft as the plane touched down gently on the runway without jolts or bounces

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her

Female pilot captures herself landing an aeroplane. Photo credit: @efyaparry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female pilot shares video landing aeroplane

The video, shared by @efyaparry on TikTok, captured the moment she landed the plane with precision and control.

After watching the aircraft touching down gently on the runway, social media users praised her skills in the comments section.

"Ever wondered what pilots do when they butter the landing?" the video's caption read.

Her video quickly went viral as netizens stormed the comments section to applaud her exceptional landing.

Female pilot skillfully lands a plane at the airport. Photo credit: @efyaparry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Many were impressed by her ability to execute a smooth and controlled landing, and her video became a topic of discussion for aviation enthusiasts.

Reactions as female pilot safely lands plane

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@Lady said:

"I'm going to save this video and show it to my daughter and let her know she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to."

@Shorty said:

"She lands the plane with one hand that's just wow!!! Fair play to all the pilots! Also, we need many more women pilots."

@Ngovah said:

"I personally I dnt trust young people on this I want white old man pilot, then it's up to u if u gonna translate this in ur way, then it's ur problem."

@It’s Arthûrmêlō said:

"I wanted to be a pilot so I can go to the sky but it didn’t happened in that way thank God I’m now a witch I can fly go anywhere I want."

@bettylove said:

"Watching this makes me feel like I could land a plane, so not complex. I just have to learn to pack my car properly first."

@Gatiwisky reacted:

"Really, I thought you warn people to switch off their phones in the plane because it has an effect so why are you doing otherwise."

@ken_jonez1 said:

"How can we trust these tiktok pilots with our lives? Its sad what these generation is turning into."

@Nana said:

"Are there potholes in the sky cos the plane shakes like a car on pothole road."

@The.Matthew.C said:

"Queen! As a Flight Attendant I love my female pilots waaaay more than the boring males. Ya’ll are always the best, most supportive, and professional!"

@ife-unusual reacted:

"Abeg if plan stop for air una go come down push am go start?"

@Favour_A.S said:

"Omo this job isn’t easy oo, may God protect all this pilots and the passengers."

@Dhsbsosmbs said:

"The comment section shows me how jealous men are of successful women. Trying to undermine her ability as a pilot, if she wasn’t qualified to be a pilot she wouldn’t be riding this plane."

@HAIR VENDOR IN BERGER/ LAGOS said:

"Solomon asked for wisdom and God added wealth. Abraham asked for a son and God gave him generations. This year may God give u more than u ask for."

@jos commented:

"This one is not looking for a man who will take care of her. She already takes care of herself just need love."

@nomsa.positivity.247 added:

"Sisterhood, motherhood, childhood, manhood, myhood infact all hood is proud of you. Keep shining, you give us all hope."

Watch the video here:

Female pilot lands plane at Anambra airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Nwando Okplaeke, gained massive popularity on social media after she reportedly became the first female pilot to land a plane in Anambra.

The lady's sister said it would have been wonderful if their dad were alive to witness the day.

