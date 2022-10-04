Popular Actress Destiny Etiko has joined the new house trend as she becomes the latest Nigerian celebrity to show off her new house

Destiny, who shared a picture of her standing in front of the new house, thanked God for everything he has done for her

Many of the actress’ colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to congratulate her

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is making headlines over her new house, which is worth millions.

Destiny took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her standing in front of the house painted white.

Destiny Etiko shares video of new house. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In what looked like a clap back at her haters, the actress added a caption that read ‘whom God have blessed, no man curse,’ as she thanked God for everything

She wrote:

“Whom God have blessed. No man can curse. Thank u lord for everything”.

See her post below:

See the video below:

Colleagues and fans congratulate Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

nella_champ:

"When you’re big, you’re big abeg.. congratulations the unlimited Drama to to the doll ❤️❤️."

princesscandice11:

"Mami you’re blessed beyond measures ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

fastgetanny:

"Is car or house ? I don't get it all same Congratulations ."

zimababy:

"Congratulations when you are big, you are big ."

adinmasomadina:

"New house ? Congratulations unstoppable drama doll."

oficial_mighty_2nice:

"You are more than beautiful you the best among the rest ❤️❤️."

shez_bugatti:

"E restrict my air flo who dey?????"

hot_cocoofficial:

"I want my story to b like this ."

chinyerestella_:

"God bless you ma dramadoll❤️."

hot_cocoofficial:

"I tap from this blessing oo."

