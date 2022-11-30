Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, took to social media to celebrate her latest milestone with fans

The movie star recently bought herself a Range Rover, the same type of car she sold to be able to complete her house

Nkechi shared several snaps of herself with her new ride as she explained the story behind it and fans celebrated her

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has now bought back the type of car she sold to be able to finish building her house.

On November 30, 2022, the movie star took to social media to share the great news of her milestone with fans.

Nkechi posted a number of photos of herself posing with her new Range Rover as she explained that one year later, she was able to buy back the vehicle.

Actress Nkechi Blessing buys same type of car she sold to be able to finish building her house. Photos: @nkechi_blessing_sunday



According to her, it has been a whole year of hard work and sweat even though 2022 was not her best year.

Part of her post reads:

“One year later,I bought the same car I sold to finish this Small bungalow behind me One whole year of hardwork and sweat,2022 wasn’t my best year but it ended in praise To God Alone be all the glory”

See her post below:

Congratulations pour in for Nkechi Blessing as she buys new car

Shortly after the actress shared her success story online, it made the rounds on social media as fans trooped to her page to celebrate with her. Read some of their comments below:

body.essentials.ng:

"Nbs Gods is definitely with her"

its_katchy:

"Her own wins are realistic. Congratulations NBS "

instaplayboi:

"Hard working women deserves all the accolades.. Congratulations."

dumebiblog:

"Omo!! e be like say na only she just dey the entire area wey she for build this her house, no neighbors, she no dey fear? Everywhere na bush "

tobiloba_ajoke:

"Forget her flaws coz no one is perfect! We can’t change the fact that she works real hard sha."

aword4dwise:

"Congratulations to you…you’ve done well, sponsor or not. Yours is obvious and gradual process…that is grind. "

makalisia1.0:

"NBS is very hardworking . That’s one thing I can say for her. Congrats dear. Next year will be better."

Source: Legit.ng