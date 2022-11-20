Barely hours after unveiling his new female manager, singer Portable has flaunted his new whip

The singer, who shared a picture of him standing in front of the new car, penned an appreciation message to God

Fans and followers of the controversial singer have since stormed his comment section to congratulate him

Popular Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu, is currently making headlines after he acquired a new car.

In a celebration mood, the Zazu singer took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans as he penned an appreciation message to God.

Video shows Portable in his new car. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable shared a picture of him posing for the camera in front of the new ride as he added a caption that read:

“It’s been God all the Way…Another 1 to my GarageCongrats to me…Alihamdulilahi CEO Doings ZEH Nation to the world”

See the post below:

See the video below:

Fans congratulate Portable Zazu over new ride:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

fimybaby:

"Congratulations our king, we love you more than water❤️."

hype_educated:

"You never pay finish u dun rush go post ."

bataigbadun:

"If e easy make dem try am. My own G.O.A.T ."

stanley_better:

"Gangster naija Omonlalo

mi don use him gra gra life build house. Buy cars, build bar, marry 2 wife’s portable you sabi the game, Even those claiming to be integrity musicians still they rent for Ajah. Zeg nation to the world.."

ijoba_bizzle:

"Congratulations DR ZEH but try buy better luxury car small nah, u get this money,why u come dey buy MAZDA Cx-9 of 3.5M."

Source: Legit.ng