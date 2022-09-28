Kizz Daniel has joined the long list of celebrities who have splurged millions on properties this year

The singer caught fans and colleagues by surprise after he shared a video of the huge mansion he just acquired

Kizz warmed the hearts of many when he revealed that the property overlooking the ocean was for his wife and kids

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian celebrities are not slowing down with their acquisitions this year as Kizzz Daniel also made a huge announcement.

The singer on his Instagram page proudly shared videos of the new property he just splurged millions on.

Kizz Daniel shares videos of new Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The huge white house, made to modern taste overlooks the ocean over a vast area of land, a true beauty.

In the caption, Kizz revealed that he has always wanted a house beside the water for his wife and kids, then God and the best fans in the world made it happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"WHAT A YEAR‼️ ALWAYS WANTED A HOUSE BESIDE THE WATERS FOR MY WIFE AND KIDS , SO , GOD AND THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD HELPED ME #BUGA THANK YOU."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Kizz Daniel

shebydami:

"Congratulations "

sisi_yemmie:

"So far so gooooooooood! Congratulations "

iamdhooney:

"Nawa o my husband is married! Congratulations ❤️"

alibabagcfr:

"CONGRATULATIONS VADOOO."

glitterstouch_makeovers:

"Vado congratulations baba ibeta pls for the house warming abeg give the aso ebi n coordinating na me first talk o "

sheistimi!

"For your wife . Ooh wow! I'm so happy . Congratulations . I'm indeed happy "

officialkingc4:

"Well deserved and congrats bro #Bugawon "

tokiano:

"The viewwwwwwww lord Jesus Christ "

knic.young:

"@omah_lay neighbor ? ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations Vado."

mareehia_ashaye:

"It is everything for me."

dishes_by_q:

"So this your marriage is serious like this and I’ve been here hopingCongrats king!!!❤️"

Omah Lay acquires N500m mansion in Lagos

Popular Nigerian singer Omah Lay warmed the hearts of Nigerians with his latest purchase as he finally became a Lagos landlord.

Photos of the singer's new Lekki house made the rounds on social media, and congratulations were in order.

According to reports, Omah Lay splurged N500m on the house, and from indications, he will be ready to do more to get the interior up to taste.

Source: Legit.ng