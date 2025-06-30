Singer TML Vibez forced to prostrate before performing at Obafemi Awolowo University amphitheatre

The viral video showed the crowd rejecting the singer's performance until he followed the school’s tradition

Mixed reactions trailed the video; some hailed cultural pride, others called it selective bullying

Nigerian singer TML Vibez faced an unexpected challenge during a performance at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) after students stopped his set and demanded he prostrate (dobale) before continuing.

The rising artist, signed under Dapper Music, was performing at a campus concert when he was confronted by a loud and unrelenting crowd demanding that he respect the long-standing tradition of prostrating before addressing students at the OAU amphitheatre.

A viral video from the event shows the singer, dressed in a brown jacket and white jeans, attempting to start his performance.

However, before he could sing a note, the audience erupted with chants of “Dobale! Dobale!”, halting the show.

Despite his efforts to wave them off and proceed, the crowd refused to back down.

It took the intervention of the show organizers before TML Vibez finally yielded, dropping to the ground and offering a deep prostration.

“My people make una no vex,” he said, prompting loud cheers and approval from the excited crowd.

See the video here:

Netizens react to TML Vibez's video

Online reactions to the incident have been intense, with many split between celebrating cultural pride and criticising selective bullying.

@BreezyBoughtIt

"If wizkid come and he won perform! He go dobale"

@kayda_001

"What's the origin of this action coz i heard no matter how big the celebrity is, He must dobale"

@WillsCommercial:

"Nothing is wrong with respecting the culture of a school that has been in existence for decades. If Wizkid comes to the same campus tomorrow, he'll also have to prostrate before performing. No prostrating ,no performing. It's as simple as ABC."

O_giver:

"So Davido and wizkid go prostrate? Rules are for poor people nothing surprising there"

@KishOluwa:

"I’m not an oau student but that is that culture over there no matter the amount you must show say you be omoluabi"

@horlajuwonadel1:

"Even that year wai Burna came he dobale normal stuff for OAU and no be inside school gan sef but na around let now assume inside school he go dobale pass olamide "

@lamar_xvv:

"It doesn’t change anything if he’s meant for that TOp , he’s gon reach there."

@og__clinton:

"Make dem go sleep…people wey no fit stand in solidarity when their colleagues were being bullied in their own school. Na celebs dem fit bully."

