Popular Nigerian skit maker Mad Johny is the latest social media made comedian to buy a new car

The news of the new car was made public by his colleague Nons Miraj who shared a video of Mad Johny in his new car

Many of the skit maker fans have since taken to social media to congratulate him, with many applauding Miraj's reactions in the video

Many Nigerians may begin to consider a career in skit making as popular Nigerian skit maker Mad Johny joins the list of celebrities with a car.

This comes after Nons Miraj, popularly known as Ada Jesus, shared a video of Johny in his new whip, who was all smiles.

Skit maker Mad Johny buys a car. Credit: @madjohny @non_miraj

Source: Instagram

Johny is known for playing the role of woman in many of his skits which gained the attention of many Nigerians.

Sharing the video via her Instagram page, Miraj wrote:

"@madjohny don buy CARRRRR OOO ."

See the video below:

Fans congratulate Mad Johny as he buys a car

Nigerians have since taken to social media to congratulate and rejoice with the skit maker as many hailed Ada Jesus with the way she celebrated with him.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

__whitbarbie:

"Congratulations to him, but the way you video the thing sha no too good you come Dey worry our eyes .'

iamruthmere:

"U’re genuine luv for ur frnds makes me luv u the more❤️GOD bless u dearcongrats to him."

madjohny:

"Whattttttttttttttt Nonso you are just the best Biko ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

thickdidi:

"Awww it’s your true love for him ❤️I admire nice congrats to him."

bakareyetty:

"The love is real I can feel it from your voice."

georginaibeh:

"This one sweet me … see the happiness from you ehennn … so pure ❤️ . Congratulations @madjohny ."

Davido's Lamborghini finally lands in Nigeria

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, finally took delivery of the car he bought for himself as a Christmas gift in December 2021.

Sharing the update on his Instagram story, the If crooner tagged the video "Welcome Home" as the vehicle got out of the truck carrying it.

In the clip, men could be seen assisting as the vehicle made its way into the musician's compound.

Source: Legit.ng