New House Wave: Bella Shmurda Joins Kizz Daniel, Omah Lay As Owners of New Mansions Within 24hrs, Video Trends
- Barely hours after pictures of singers Kizz Daniel and Omah Lay's new houses surfaced on social media, their colleague Bella Shmurda also joined the list
- The news of Bella Shmurda’s new mansion worth millions was made public by popular dancer Poco Lee, who shared a video of the new house
- Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to social media to congratulate him on his latest feat
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
It seems to be a season of splashing millions on new mansions in the Nigerian music industry as three Nigerian singers became owners of new houses within 24 hours.
Barely hours after singers Kizz Daniel and Omah Lay showed off their new houses, their colleague Bella Shmurda also joined the trend as popular dancer Poco Lee shared a video of the singer’s new house.
Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Poco Lee wrote:
“CONGRATS OMOIYAMI @bella_shmurda OTILO More blessings ”
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
See the video below:
Fans congratulate Bella Shmurda on new house
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
joelilyofficial:
"Make una no buy my own house ooo I d make money to come buy ooo Buy remain for me ooo Congratulations ."
oouhoestory__:
"Be like say music na the way."
oloriebiblog_:
"Una just dey buy house like iPhone ."
simply_val_sampson95:
"This one wey everybody dey buy house, e don cheap congratulations bella."
mide_jumobi:
"People just Dey buy house like say dem Dey go buy am for shoprite..Congrats Bella."
iamstalkar:
"Hahaha are we now in buying house competition we self go blow soon make we fit buy our dream house."
bukayo791:
"Three musicians Tonight u guys deserves it mehn if not for music we for don break down for this country congratulations that’s the only valid conversation."
"Looks like line to enter heaven": Fans storm event centre in London for Wizkid's exclusive Apple Music show
Kizz Daniel buys new houses for his wife and kids
Nigerian celebrities are not slowing down with their acquisitions this year, as Kizzz Daniel made a huge announcement.
The singer, on his Instagram page, proudly shared videos of the new property he just splurged millions on.
The huge white house, made to modern taste, overlooks the ocean over a vast area of land, a true beauty.
Source: Legit.ng