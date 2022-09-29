Barely hours after pictures of singers Kizz Daniel and Omah Lay's new houses surfaced on social media, their colleague Bella Shmurda also joined the list

The news of Bella Shmurda’s new mansion worth millions was made public by popular dancer Poco Lee, who shared a video of the new house

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to social media to congratulate him on his latest feat

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It seems to be a season of splashing millions on new mansions in the Nigerian music industry as three Nigerian singers became owners of new houses within 24 hours.

Barely hours after singers Kizz Daniel and Omah Lay showed off their new houses, their colleague Bella Shmurda also joined the trend as popular dancer Poco Lee shared a video of the singer’s new house.

Fans congratulate Bella Shmurda on new house. Credit: @bellashmurda @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Poco Lee wrote:

“CONGRATS OMOIYAMI @bella_shmurda OTILO More blessings ”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below:

Fans congratulate Bella Shmurda on new house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

joelilyofficial:

"Make una no buy my own house ooo I d make money to come buy ooo Buy remain for me ooo Congratulations ."

oouhoestory__:

"Be like say music na the way."

oloriebiblog_:

"Una just dey buy house like iPhone ."

simply_val_sampson95:

"This one wey everybody dey buy house, e don cheap congratulations bella."

mide_jumobi:

"People just Dey buy house like say dem Dey go buy am for shoprite..Congrats Bella."

iamstalkar:

"Hahaha are we now in buying house competition we self go blow soon make we fit buy our dream house."

bukayo791:

"Three musicians Tonight u guys deserves it mehn if not for music we for don break down for this country congratulations that’s the only valid conversation."

Kizz Daniel buys new houses for his wife and kids

Nigerian celebrities are not slowing down with their acquisitions this year, as Kizzz Daniel made a huge announcement.

The singer, on his Instagram page, proudly shared videos of the new property he just splurged millions on.

The huge white house, made to modern taste, overlooks the ocean over a vast area of land, a true beauty.

Source: Legit.ng