Michael Nnamdi Ezimoha, a UK-based Nigerian lawyer, made history by setting a global record for the fastest time to draft a legally valid will

The feat was certified by the World Record Committee (WRC), which outlined both the process and its significance to the global legal landscape

Ezimoha also shared what inspired him to attempt the record and how his team rallied behind him to make the dream a reality

Nigerian legal practitioner, Michael Nnamdi Ezimoha, has been officially recognised for setting a global record in the legal field after drafting a fully compliant will in just 10 minutes and 47 seconds.

The record-setting feat took place in London, in the United Kingdom, on August 16, 2024.

Michael Nnamdi Ezimoha, a UK-based Nigerian lawyer, shares why families should prioritise writing a will.

Source: Original

According to the World Record Committee (WRC), which certified the feat, the will, prepared for client John Oluwatosin Oladimeji, met all jurisdictional legal standards after a thorough verification process.

It also explained that to secure certification for the record, Ezimoha provided the body with extensive documentation, which included a complete video recording of the process, sworn witness statements, jurisdiction-specific legal requirements for a valid will, and formal assessments conducted by legal experts.

Nigerian lawyer Ezimoha shares inspiration behind feat

Speaking on the feat, Ezimoha, who has spent over a decade specialising in wills, estate law, and succession planning, said the attempt was inspired by his desire to raise public awareness about the importance of end-of-life planning.

He added that beyond personal achievement, the attempt was a campaign to encourage more Nigerians and Africans in general to embrace estate planning early, rather than leaving critical decisions to uncertainty.

The UK-based Nigerian lawyer lamented that in Nigeria, many die without a will, which often leaves the families left behind to suffer untold hardship.

On his record, the legal practitioner said the achievement required not just speed but exceptional legal accuracy, as the document had to be technically sound, binding, and reflective of the client’s intentions.

Building on this momentum, the lawyer announced his plan to launch a nationwide campaign aimed at demystifying estate planning, with plans for workshops, digital resources, and partnerships with local legal practitioners across Nigeria.

Ezimoha highlights significance of writing will

Speaking further, Ezimoha said the record attempt was designed as both a legal challenge and a strategic awareness initiative. The lawyer explained that contrary to common beliefs, wills are not exclusive to the elderly or wealthy but are vital tools for anyone with dependents, assets, or future intentions.

He also said writing a will is not just legal housekeeping, but a deliberate act of care and foresight that spares families emotional and legal turmoil.

He went on to appreciate the professional support from Thomas Boyd Whyte Solicitors, along with contributions from witnesses Henrietta Oforma and Victor Okutu, and documentation by Derealone Visuals and Pride Lens Photography for making the feat possible.

With the new feat, Ezimoha joins the growing list of Nigerians, including chef Hilda Baci, Tunde Onakoya, and Gbenga Ezekiel, gaining international recognition in diverse fields.

Ezimoha’s accomplishment is considered the first globally recognised legal-themed record by a Nigerian, and the first of its kind in the legal innovation category.

Legit.ng previously reported that Onokoya clinched the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest chess marathon, playing for 60 consecutive hours in Times Square, New York, in April 2024.

In 2023, Baci also made headlines for breaking the longest cooking marathon record in the world at the time.

Michael Nnamdi Ezimoha, a UK-based Nigerian lawyer, details his experience attempting a world record for the fastest time to draft a legally valid will.

Source: Original

What is World Record Committee all about?

Headquartered in California, USA, the World Record Committee (WRC) is a global records organisation dedicated to advancing human achievement and cultural progress by recognising and celebrating extraordinary accomplishments.

The body said its primary mission is to officially certify the highest achievements across various fields as recognised world records.

Nigerian traveller targets world record

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian traveller, Alma Asinobi, announced her plans to break the Guinness World Record for visiting all seven continents in under 70 hours.

Alma said she was motivated by her challenges of travelling with a Nigerian passport, including visa rejections and lengthy application processes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng