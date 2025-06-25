Wizkid's baby mama and manager Jada Pollock aka Jada P has shared her special moments from the singer's performance at the Hollywood Bowl concert

Recall that Wizkid thrilled fans with his hit songs and also shared the stage with former YBNL star Asake

While some fans gushed about Jada P's pictures, some eagle-eyed fans pointed out the ring on her finger, fueling speculations

Jada Pollock, also known as Jada P, the manager and baby mama of Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid recently caused a stir with pictures and a video she shared from his performance at the recent Hollywood Bowl concert held in Los Angeles.

Jada P, who attended the concert alongside her family members, described it as an unforgettable night for her.

Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock fuels rumours with a mysterious ring. Credit: jadap

Source: Instagram

"An unforgettable night at the Hollywood Bowl with @wizkidayo and the electrifying Color of Noize Orchestra," she said.

It would be recalled that the Afrobeats star was one of the guest performers at the renowned event, leaving the audience with a memorable moment.

One of the highlights of Wizkid's performance was the moment he brought his third son, Zion, on stage. Carrying the young boy on his shoulders, he placed him gently on the podium for fans to see.

Legit.ng also reported that former YBNL star, Asake, also performed at the Hollywood Bowl concert alongside Wizkid.

Wizkid's fans flood his baby mama Jada P's page to congratulate her. Credit: jadap

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see the pictures and video Jada Pollock aka Jada P shared from Wizkid's performance at the Hollywood Bowl concert:

Speculations trail Jada P's pictures

Reacting to the pictures Jada P shared from Wizkid's Hollywood Bowl performance, some fans pointing out the ring on the singer's baby mama's finger, claimed they were now married.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

wizkid_blogger_ reacted:

"Officially Wizkid’s Wife."

su_elise reacted:

"Oh I love your hair Jada! You look absolutely stunning Mumma Looks like you had an awesome night. Such an incredible show by Wiz. Keep soaring and smashing goals."

sweetcandy_4luv reacted:

"Our wife she really gave Wizkid the most beautiful kids I’ve seen in a while especially Morayo she’s so pretty."

lordblesshenry_1 reacted:

"How many of you saw the ring 💍 on her finger ? Officially married..

terrizone wrote:

"The ring is bold! I know say wuna just de whyne us since! We sha don’t need anyone validation because we know you’ve been a couple long time."

domkatfriday said:

"The only woman that born Wizkid and him mama at the same time, our momsi ur own no go spoil I swear."

just2ice11 commented:

"Na this woman wizkid snub for tiwa Abi? lol wiz no love this woman coz the amount of shenanigans wiz Dey do outside on camera too much. She just Dey there to born for the guy."

Shank meets Wizkid

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Shank Comics met Wizkid in person.

The popular social media personality, who has been abroad building his streaming career, encountered the music icon in the United States.

Their meeting happened ahead of Wizkid’s Hollywood concert, with fans praising the singer for the warm and respectful way he treated Shanks in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng