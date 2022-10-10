Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun, is the latest celebrity landlord, and she is sharing her testimony on social media

It was a double celebration for the movie star as she got her dream home on her 33rd birthday, and she shared the video of the new home with her followers

Fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of the post to send their birthday wishes and also congratulate her

Today, October 10, is Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun's 33rd birthday and she is celebrating her big day as a homeowner.

The movie star shared the incredible news on her Instagram page as she noted that it was such a shocking and unthinkable testimony.

Zainab Balogun buys new house on her birthday. Credit: @zainabbalogun

Source: Instagram

Zainab neither that her friend bought a property last year and it spurred her to do the same thing this year and tapped into her blessings and God did it for her in a bigger way.

She further explained how she acquired the home without making full payment and has a tenant already.

Check out the post below:

Nigerian celebrate Zainab Balogun

A number of Zainab Balogun fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of the post to congratulate her and send lovely birthday wishes to her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bolanle:

"Landlord ganggggggggg God is so good."

Andreachikachukwu:

"Happy birthday sweetie ❤️ and congratulations on the goal achieved."

Adesuaetomi:

"Ayeeeee. When am I moving in dear? Congratulations my darling. God is goooood. Happy birthday wifey."

Naijapropertylawyer:

"Congratulations Zainab and happy birthday to you, May this new year usher you into greater heights in Jesus name. It’s a delight working with you on this."

Ejirikaadaku:

"Congratulations I tap into your grace I’d get mine next year."

Unwanaa_:

"Happy birthday mama and congratulations on your landmark achievement, you shall have more testimonies to show God's goodness and abundant blessings. I tap into this grace."

Actress Destiny Etiko splashes millions on new house

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that popular actress Destiny Etiko joined the new house trend as she becomes the latest Nigerian celebrity to show off her new house.

Destiny, who shared a picture of her standing in front of the new house, thanked God for everything he has done for her.

Many of the actress’ colleagues, as well as fans and followers, took to her comment section to congratulate her.

