Singer Teni has handsomely rewarded herself with an expensive wristwatch purchase ahead of the Detty December season

A video making the rounds online captured the Billionaire hitmaker rocking the expensive piece and mentioning how she deserves it

Social media users had different things to say about the singer’s expensive wristwatch purchase

Billionaire hitmaker Teniola Apata aka Teni has added another luxury piece to her collection of expensive jewellery.

A video making the rounds online captured the music star showing off the new item alongside some of her previously owned pieces.

Singer Teni buys expensive new watch.

Source: Instagram

The heavily studded wristwatch sat pretty around Teni’s wrist as she flaunted it while reassuring herself that she deserves the expensive piece.

Teni who has lost a lot of weight went on to mention how she looks and smells so good. A second party in the background was heard agreeing with the singer’s take.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

official_siffy said:

"My dear you deserve it, It’s not easy to make 1naira in this country. Wether legal or illegal."

logoredefined said:

"It's the "I deserve it" for me... Never feel guilty about spending your money on you."

blakgrillz said:

"I remember when she said buying a wrist watch at ice box is like buying a land at lekki... She done finally cop watch of millions ."

london_londra_londres said:

"It’s her money. However, we Bl@ck folks need to invest our money in real estate, etc instead of just material things. That’s why we are always at the bottom of the financial barrel."

crad_branx said:

"The funniest part is: some of those watches are not as expensive as the prices they pay for them. When you get yours from a source that is overrated, you will be getting them at overrated prices. All it does is: it massages your ego. You got yours for 3M each. I got mine for 300k. You find out they are same watches and same quality. Period."

chioma4eva said:

"Why is this video cracking me up ...Gurl enjoy your money...you sure deserve it...you worked for it. Congrats ."

coccainelle___big_coke_ said:

"Once person don Dey say “ I deserve it” know that the person Dey get two mind to return the thing Wey e buy."

Source: Legit.ng