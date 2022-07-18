Singer Adekunle Gold has gone the extra mile in making his darling wife Simi happy and she is more than thankful

An emotional Simi took to her Instastory channel and Instagram page with a photo and video of the new car gift from her hubby

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the two as they congratulated the Duduke crooner on her new luxury ride

Love is indeed sweet when money is involved; this is precisely what singer Adekunle Gold has proved with his latest gesture.

The doting husband went the extra mile in putting a smile on the face of his wife and mother of his child, Simi.

Adekunle Gold buys new car for Simi. Photo: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the singer splashed millions of naira on a brand new luxury automobile for Simi and she happily shared the news with her fans and followers on social media.

An emotional Simi posted a picture of the car’s plush interior on her Instastory channel while mentioning her state of mind.

Also taking to her Instagram page, the Duduke crooner shared a video that captured her taking a test ride in the new car from her hubby.

Check out her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Even though the singer didn’t upload a full picture of the new ride, it didn’t stop her fans and colleagues from congratulating her.

Read some comments sighted below:

__rhinsolar_ said:

"Congratulations mamaaaaaaa."

mujeedatomoimole201 said:

"He is a survivor, motivation, and inspiration. The sky will always be yr starting point. Congratulations to the Kosoko's."

prisywhite_hairs said:

"Congrats simi Your body will use it well amen ❤️."

daphnesimport said:

"I dey see the 5 star life o... Thank u ag baby . Enjoy u deserve it Simi baby ."

officialswazzi said:

"Omo 5 Star doings!!!!! Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng