Popular Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus recently splashed millions on a new mansion

The successful skit maker wowed many fans after photos of his new property that has a customised swimming pool went viral

Sabinus was quick to debunk claims that his new mansion costs N100m as congratulatory messages dropped from fans

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, with real name Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, has now become the proud new owner of another mansion.

The skit maker who is no doubt successful in his craft recently left many fans in awe after photos started to make the rounds of his new house.

The socialite’s fans gushed over impressive photos of the property which included a swimming pool customised with the comedian’s stage name, Sabinus.

Comedian Sabinus splurges millions on new mansion with customised swimming pool. Photos: @mrfunny1

See some photos of Sabinus’ new mansion below:

Sabinus denies claims that mansion cost N100 million

Soon after the good news of the comedian’s new mansion went viral, it was claimed that he got it for N100 million and Sabinus was quick to debunk the claims.

In a post and video that later went viral, Sabinus noted that his mansion did not cost him N100m as was being claimed by others.

See the posts below:

Congratulations pour in for Sabinus from fans

A number of Nigerians were pleased with the news of Sabinus’ new mansion and they took to social media to celebrate with him. Read some of their comments below:

igwe_kinging:

"Investor moves"

christianna_09:

"Congratulations my investor ❤️❤️"

callme_gozie:

"Congrats Bro, many more to come."

thaworldbanana:

"Please get a pool cover oh Congratulations "

exclusive_oracle:

"e worth am"

odjegbas_princess:

" im happy for him"

temmy_15:

"Congratulations my favorite comedian "

partydecorlagos:

"Smart moves "

osasagbonifi:

"Baba jejely write him name for the swimming pool, e nor wan hear say Dem thief e own "

olamide_____28:

"I must start skit tomorrow morning "

Source: Legit.ng