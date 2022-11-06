Popular Nigerian singer, TI Blaze has taken to social media to announce his new status as a car and homeowner

The Lock Up singer shared photos of himself posing outside the mansion as well as his red new automobile

In the caption, he hailed Olamide whom he had featured on the song that brought him fame titled Sometimes

TI Blaze whose real Name is Akintunde Abiodun Timileyin, has cause to celebrate as he recently became the proud owner of a new home and a car.

The popular Nigerian singer took to his Instagram page to share photos of his grand home as well as the sleek red car.

Photos of the singer with his latest acquisitions and Olamide. Credit: TI Blaze, Olamide

Source: Instagram

The proud home owner, in his caption, expressed an immense love for top rapper, Olamide whom he had featured on his hit song, Sometimes - a song which shot him into the limelight.

In his words:

"Went from grass to grace … I’m thankful oh lord. Big Congratulations to myself…. New crib, New Ride! Olamide Badoo I love you till eternity!"

See post below:

Social media users applaud TI BLaze for appreciating Olamide

stanbnx:

"It takes a grateful and wise man to give accolades to who deserves it, Olamide is a blessing to many guys, Congratulations T.I Blaze."

jessy_mdoo:

"Congratulations to him , and I love how he thanked who helped him."

topboytmp:

"Olamide has been helping boys since 1910!!!"

og_general150:

"Olamide badoo Congrat T.I blaze."

d_ears4u:

"Make Olamide come bless me too ooo. I sabi sing ooo."

