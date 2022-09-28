Nigerian singer Omah Lay has joined the list of homeowners in Lagos as he recently purchased a new house

Photos of the new building have made the rounds on social media and fans are elated on behalf of the young singer

According to reports, Omah Lay coughed out half a billion to have a roof on his head in one of the choice areas of Lagos state

Popular Nigerian singer Omah Lay has warmed the hearts of Nigerians with his latest purchase as he finally becomes a Lagos landlord.

Photos of the singer's new Lekki house have made the rounds on social media, and congratulations are in order.

Nigerians congratulate Om ah Lay as he buys new house Photo credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Omah Lay splurged N500m on the house, and from indications, he will be ready to do more to get the interior up to taste.

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Omah Lay

officialdtwinz:

"500m nah the full Lekki e buy make una small small dey lie."

_iam_julye:

"E be like na music industry money dey ooo "

gbowogbowo1:

"Hustle continue ❤️ congratulations go circulate ❤️"

obia_nuju_:

"Congratulations to him.. He works hard "

investorbobby:

"Omo I de enter studio tomorrow."

itz_chinny1:

"I am so happy for him, he works so hard!!!❤️❤️"

nizzyartz:

"See music n comedy….blood money "

karo_okogbe:

"@bobrisky222 how far? When be your opening ceremony again???"

fikky_ybnl_0709:

"For this music industry so ?"

suprememadethis:

"Lol. He is not your mate "

mixedbymreez:

"Your sure say ma 500m? You mean say him don make 1 billion plus on top music? "

