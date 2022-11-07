Popular comedian Zic Saloma is celebrating his birthday today, Monday, November 7

The skit maker decided to mark his new age in style and splurged millions on a new roof over his head

celebrating himself on Instagram, the comedian shared a photo of himself, and congratulatory messages have flooded his page

Popular Nigerian comedian Aloma Isaac Junior aka Zic Saloma has added a new home to his list of acquisitions this year.

The skit maker turned a new age on Monday, November 7, and to usher in the new year, he gifted himself a new house.

Nigerians congratulate Zic Saloma on his new house. Photo credit: @zicsaloma

Saloma made the announcement on his Instagram page after celebrating himself.

The comedian also attached a photo of the new building to his birthday post.

"Happy birthday to me❤️. 2nd Slide is a gift to myself. Please feel free to send in gift and ask for aza."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Zic Saloma

wf_jamesbrown:

"Happy birthday dear long life and prosperity."

bimboademoye:

"Happy birthday Isaac ❤️❤️"

sandra_dacha:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY dear and a BIIG congratulations "

officerwoos:

"Zi Zi Zics! More good life brother and congratulations "

thecuteabiola:

"Happy birthday and congratulations to u "

calabar_chic:

" More increase on every side. Keep being AMAZING, keep being AWESOME, keep LIVING. , you are BLESSED You are helped, loved and favoured by God. May Lines continue failing in pleasant places for you Happy birthday onyem congratulations!!!!!!! Oya open door let’s pop some bottles "

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday my brother more life in good health."

berbiedoll:

"Happy birthday dear and congratulations many more to come"

jideawobona:

"Happy Birthday my guy, congratulations on this new one, God bless you more ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng