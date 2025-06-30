The Forbes' 2024 World’s 100 Most Powerful Women has four amazing Africans on the list

From politics to business to governance, African women have continued to show and proof that they can stand their ground anywhere in the world

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on the four African women and what they have achieved to be on the list

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Black women in the African continent are doing great things in different fields and areas of endeavour.

Their voices are being heard as a result of their results and unmistakable achievements in politics, business, public, and private sectors.

Okonjo-Iweala, Mo Abudu make Forbes list of the world’s 100 most powerful women. Photo credit: @MoAbudu/@NOIweala

Source: Twitter

No fewer than four African women have distinguished themselves beyond the continent and have gotten themselves global recognition in the 2024 The World’s Most Powerful Women.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the 4 Africans in the Forbes List of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Judith Suminwa Tuluka - Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Tuluka is the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Prime Minister Tuluka was sworn in in 2024 to make history as the first woman to occupy that position in the country.

The 57-year-old female PM was appointed by President Felix Tshisekedi.

The Congolese PM is the 77th most powerful woman in the world.

Before her current position, Tuluka was Minister of State and Minister of Planning in the prior administration under Prime Minister Sama Lukonde.

Tuluka was the coordinator of the 'Peacebuilding and Strengthening Democracy' pillar in the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The master's degree holder in applied economics from the Université libre de Bruxelles worked in banking before joining UNDP.

Mpumi Madisa - CEO of Bidvest

Mpumi Madisa is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Bidvest with nearly 130,000 employees in South Africa. Bidvest is a services and distribution company with a $5.3 billion market cap.

Madisa was the only black female chief executive of a top-40 company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange when she assumed the CEO role in 2020.

The 45-year-old South African businesswoman is the 87 powerful women in the world in 2024.

Madisa first joined Bidvest in 2003 and sits on the boards of 16 of the company's subsidiary companies.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - Director-General, World Trade Organization

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

The economist and international development professional assumed the role of DG of WTO in March 2021 with more than 30 years of experience.

Okonjo-Iweala is the 89th most powerful woman in the world in 2024 and the number three on the African continent.

The 71-year-old Okonjo-Iweala is a two-term Nigerian Finance Minister, from 2003-2006 and 2011-2015.

She also briefly acted as Nigeria’s Foreign Minister in 2006.

Mo Abudu - Media Mogul, Philanthropist, Founder, EbonyLife Media

60-year-old Mo Abudu is the 97th most powerful woman in the world in 2024 and 4th in Africa.

Nigerian media mogul is the founder of EbonyLife Media, which she established in 2006.

Ebonylife TV, a network that airs in more than 49 countries across Africa, the UK, and the Caribbean.

Abudu was born in London the United Kingdom, in the 1960s. Her parents sent 7-year-old Mo to live with her grandmother in Nigeria. She later she returned to Britain four years later at the age of 11.

Forbes names Dangote as Africa’s richest

Recall that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote reclaimed his title as Africa's richest man and revolutionized the continent's energy industry.

Forbes currently estimates his net worth to be $23.9 billion, largely due to his 92.3 percent stake in the refinery.

By causing a stir in the world energy market, the refinery is further enhancing Dangote's standing outside of Nigeria.

Forbes releases new billionaires' list for 2025

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Dangote and five other Nigerians were named among the World's Black Billionaires for 2025 by Forbes.

Forbes' most current annual World's Billionaires list shows that only 23 Black people are among the 3,028 billionaires globally.

These 23 have accumulated $96.2 billion, mostly from the technology, energy, and financial industries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng