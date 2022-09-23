One thing Nigerian celebrities do not fail on is to show off how blessed they are by spending money on eye-catching items

From jewellery, to buying houses and expensive cars, 2022 has been good for Nigerian entertainerss and the year isn't over yet

Legit.ng takes a look at stars who shook social media with hefty money splurged on luxury items and acquisitions

Most Nigerian celebrities work hard and they play even harder with the way they splurge and throw around the money they make daily.

As the year gradually winds down, there are noteworthy moments of some Nigerian celebrities who shook social media with their 'doings'.

While some like Davido are used to being in the news for spending money on accessories and cars, others spent their hard earned money to make their loved ones happy.

In the same breath, there are people who would typically not show off and move in silence, but they went hard with heavy purchases at once.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian celebrities who have splurged millions this year.

1. Davido

The Stand Strong crooner would most likely top lists like this because he doesn't need any occasion to splurge money anyhow.

This year alone, Davido has bought himself a quad bike just for the fun of it, two Richard Millie watches which cost him almost N200m each

Like that wasn't enough doing, Davido got all his crew members and friends customized 30BG diamond pendants.

An auto dealer made fans know that the singer splurged yet another N213m on a Ferrari he hasn't picked up or flaunted yet.

After that, we should be expecting new blings as the singer recently showed up at his oyinbo jeweller's with raw cash for new items.

2. Wizkid

Wizkid is known to move in silence and move low-key with his life, but in one sweep, the singer bought 7 cars.

According to the auto dealer that supplied the vehicles, Wizkid bought a Lamborghini, a Maybach, and five other cars.

The revelation took social media by surprise knowing that Wizikid isn't one to splurge like that.

3. Nosa Rex

The actor splurged millions on not one but two new luxury purchases that got people questioning how he makes his money.

Nigerians weren't even done with congratulating the actor on his new house, and he got an SUV weeks after.

Nosa is one of the few Nollywood stars that bought houses this year.

4. Laide Bakare

In May, Laide Bakare showed off two new cars and a house which stirred a lot of reactions with many asking where she got the money.

Like that wasn't enough, the actress flaunted a new Benz less than a month later, a result of her hard work.

The actress's N100m mansion trended for weeks on social media as many as expected, questioned her source of wealth.

5. Alexx Ekubo

Omoni Oboli shared a video of Alexx's new Lekki house and it got people praising and commending the movie star.

The interior of the beautiful smart home screams class and luxury withe state-of-the-art appliances.

The video also showed off Alexx's cars in his garage.

6. Adekunle Gold

The High crooner went the extra mile to put a smile on the face of his wife, colleague and mother of his child, Simi.

The singer splashed millions of naira on a brand new luxury automobile for Simi, and she happily shared the news with her fans and followers on social media.

Love is truly not enough.

Davido delivers diamond pendant to Cubana Chiefpriest

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Cheifpriest and his music superstar friend, Davido, got social media buzzing when a video of them made it to the internet.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of the moment Davido delivered his customized diamond pendant to him, and they joked about it.

The Stand Strong crooner bragged that the little metal is pure gold and Cubana Chiefpriest received it with joy and gratitude.

