Singer Davido has added yet another ‘baby’ to his garage but this time around the music star went for a quad bike

Davido showed off the new acquisition on his Instastory channel while noting that there wouldn’t be any sleep for his neighbours in Banana Island

Social media users found the video hilarious with some noting that it is only those who are not sleepy that would stay up

Nigerian singer Davido seems to be starting the month of August on an interesting note following a brand new acquisition for his luxury garage.

This time around, the 30 BG hitmaker didn’t go all out on an expensive car as he simply went for a quad bike.

Davido takes delivery of new quad bike. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of the new ‘baby’ on his Instastory channel, the singer hilariously noted that his fellow neighbours in Banana Island wouldn’t be getting any sleep.

Davido also revved up the engine of the bike to give an idea of what he has planned.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

obia_nuju_ said:

" my 001.. E be like this machine fit fly too.. I see wings."

emmanuelsonchibuike said:

"NH him fellow billionaires, make una sharrap."

sommyzudude said:

"Nah to go buy I pass my neighbour Gen all of us go hear am anyways congratulations obo."

gift_thebosslady said:

"Congratulations OBO. Disturb the whole lagos Abeg ."

feyisayorichards said:

"OBO no send anybody oooh, wahala for who sleep no catch."

realtreaxure said:

"Hope the road good Sha. I hear say flood dey some part ."

_olobabtc1 said:

"Lolordinary machine baba still shout dem go hear am."

