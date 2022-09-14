Singer Davido has stirred reactions on social media after showing off some of his expensive Richard Mille Wristwatches

The 30BG hitmaker flaunted the expensive pieces on his Instastory channel several hours after Wizkid posted his watch from the same brand

Social media users had mixed reactions with some people wondering if the music stars are competing against each other

Singer Davido is among a few Nigerian music stars who boast of owning the expensive Richard Mille wristwatch and he recently showed them off online.

The 30BG musician took to his Instastory channel with a post in which he was seen rocking two different wristwatches from the same brand worth about N192m each.

Davido flaunts Richard Mille wristwatch. Photo: @davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Wizkid also shared a post on his Instastory channel letting fans know that he also owns a piece of the luxury wristwatch.

Check out a screenshot of Davido’s post as sighted online below:

Social media users react

surekelly_ said:

"Wizkid dun pressure am Starboy got 2."

henry_brown247 said:

"Who this one da do competition with ."

investorsdice said:

"Nobody get time for competition ."

emini__robert said:

"All this things no matter in heaven ."

danidoofficial said:

"Why if person buy something all these FC go think say na competition??? So as wizzy see ObO garage then decide to buy cars e mean say him dey compete? Person wey no dey like show off before but now if him buy new boxers him go post am..... FC make una try rest abeg."

dex_pasito said:

"Davido get money normally pass una papa abi popsy ."

swizz.richie said:

"Trouble Dey sleep , Una don go wake am now , Ok oooo."

Davido splashes millions on customized pendants for 30BG members

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido stirred reactions in the online community following a major purchase made for his entire 30BG crew members

The singer’s official jeweller, Benny, shared a video showing 23 pieces of diamond-studded pendants that were commissioned for the team

Many social media users couldn’t help but hail the Nigerian music star for going all out for his team members

