A member of the Psquare group, Peter Okoye is flexing his muscles online, and fans are loving every bit of it

The singer shared photos of a packed venue when they had their recent sold-out concert and bragged about their achievement over the years

Peter disclosed that he and his brother do not need to release a new album before they sell out shows as they are not competing with anyone

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of Peter's post to share mixed reactions about Psquare's bragging right tweet

The Psquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, have done so well for themselves in the last decades and do not need new validations or pressure from anyone to prove their legendary status.

This above statement is evident in Peter's tweet addressing people who keep advising them to release a new album so they can be more visible in the ever-competitive Nigerian music industry.

Peter Okoye shares photos from Psquare's world tour, brags about selling out. Credit: @iamkingrudy @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter shared photos from the packed venues where Psquare had a show and bragged that they do not need any new album to pull crown because they are on their own lane.

The singer noted that they are just enjoying themselves and making their fans around the world happy.

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye's tweet

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Peter's tweet about Psquares achievements.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

KaybeeMusic:

"And who says you are competing with anyone this doesn’t change the fact that wizkid is the biggest artist Africa has ever made."

EDOfirstson2:

"Asake is bigger than you guys right now, no ."

Weezy_scott:

"Sure, but I doubt if Nigerians would attend a Psquare show over Asaake atm or Wiz, Burna. Y’all took a huge break & to be back, we need madt tunes as we are die-hard fans since senorita,"

TalentOptical:

"I thoroughly watched the show at Royal Albert Hall London, you guys were awesome. Pure entertainers that was a trade mark concert and fans got value for every penny they spent on tickets."

Sholami4:

"They won't release any album because Psquare doesn't release nonsense until they have something solid so enjoy your Asake.:"

Psquare announces reunion world tour to 100 cities

2022 is a year of music tours for many singers in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and veterans Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as Psquare, joined the train.

The twin brothers, in a video, announced their first music tour after settling their differences in November 2021.

Ahead of the tour scheduled to commence in September, Psquare revealed they would be dropping two new songs in the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng