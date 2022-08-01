Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is an owner of a new smart home on the first day of August and the interior is luxurious

The actor shared a video that showed the full interior design of the massive structure as he appreciated God for the new gift

Many of the actor’s fans and followers, who viewed the video couldn’t help but hail him as they penned congratulation messages to him

The month of August 2022 is starting in a new dimension for Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo as he takes possession of a new smart home.

The excited actor took to his social media timeline to share a video of the new house, which comes with luxurious interior designs.

I'm grateful: Alexx Ekubo says. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx in a short caption also thank God for the new gift while adding that he’s grateful.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“New Month, New Home. Thank you Lord for the Gift of New, i’m Grateful.”

See the video below:

Fans congratulate Alexx Ekubo over new home

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from the actor’s fans and followers, see them below:

uchennannanna:

"Chief Ikuku Onyemcongratulations ."

officialelmustee:

"Congratulations more winnings to everyone typing Congratulations ."

balo_ng:

"It's an all-round celebration The weight of God's glory and the Honor of His presence drapes your life and the earth bears witness that your new dawn is here Cheers to your new season."

jen462022:

"See wetin this girl miss kai well done and congrats Chief ikuku...."

babarex0:

"Congratulations bro … ikuku wat ."

kayodepeters1:

"Congratulations my guy . This is sweet."

shane_chidiebere:

"No wonder Fancy no wan let us hear word. Congratulations boss❤️.."

nelson6131:

"This is Top Notch.. Bro ..Any babe wey come this your house no go gree commot, na to pack her load come stay ."

Source: Legit.ng